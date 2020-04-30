“I’m Ready”: the partnership of Sam Smith, and Demi Lovato to debut on the us billboard Hot 100 on the Billboard charts

“I’m Ready”, he made his first appearance on the billboard Hot 100 is the main singles chart in the United States. A collaboration between Sam Smith, and Demi Lovato, debuted in 36th place, according to the update released in full on Tuesday (the 28th). It was the third-best debut week on the billboard Hot 100.

“I’m Ready” was released on the 16th of April, and the sum total of 4.3 million streams on Spotify only to users in the country out of the singer. In total, on the platform there are more than 13 million streams to over 21 million for the video on YouTube.

In the Uk, the debut was a bit better. “I’m Ready” appears on the update from last Friday (the 24th) at the 20th place, ensuring that on the 18th, the Top 40, Sam Smith, and 13 for the Rt, according to the Official Charts Company. It took the 13th place in northern Ireland. They are in the best position attained by the song in its week of release. “I’m Ready” is, in general, and took up a place in the Top 40 in several countries. In the case of Belgium, the republic of Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. In other countries, the single reached only the Top 100, with Germany (66) Italy (70).

“I’ve been reading all of your comments and I am very happy that ‘I’m Ready’ has brought a smile to their faces this time. this, and do something to lift the spirit of today… it Is a bit of a workout, or even baking a cake, and eating it all to yourself, we will try to come up with all these good vibes for the end of the week, this time confused. Thinking of all of you…. All the time,” thanked Sam a lot of positive feedback.

It was expected that “ ” I’m Ready to be part of the tracklist of the new album by Sam Smith, originally announced for the 1st of may, and then postponed to June 05, due to the cessation of artistic activity, during a pandemic of a new coronavirus. Right now, the project has returned to the studio, and you don’t have a new date to quit. And more, Sam decided to mess around on the album, as a whole, as it will also change the title, originally “To Die For”.

First of all, I want to send you love and strength to all those who have been affected by this situation. I hope that all of you are doing well during this time is incredibly awkward, troubled, and without a precedent. I’ve thought a lot in the last few weeks, and I think that’s the title of the album and its release imminent, does not seem to be right, so I’ve decided to continue working on the album, and make a few important changes and additions. I renomearei in my album and will put it off for the launch – both of which are still to be confirmed for the time being. Don’t worry, there will be an album this year, I promise! But until then, I still will bring you some new music in the coming months, for which I am very excited about,” he said in a note shared on their social networks.

In addition to the “I’m Ready”, from the album “To Die For” will also have 13 tracks, including the previously released “Dancing With a Stranger” with Normani, “How Do You Sleep?”, the title track “I Feel Love”, “Promises” featuring Calvin Harris, and “Fire on Fire”, the soundtrack from the series Watership Down.

Sam believes that he Covid-19. “I didn’t do the test, but I do know that I have had. The 100 per cent that I have. Everything I have read it completely points to this. So, yes, I think that I really had to,” said the singer in an interview with radio host Zane Lowe on Apple, Etc.