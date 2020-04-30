“I’m sick and tired of people taking my hammer

ACE’s Comic Con is going on in Rosemont, Ill., and many of the big stars of the MCU are available. Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), appeared at the event to take photos with fans and participating in various panels.
During a conversation with Chris Hemsworth, the ever-playful, the australian actor was asked how he felt about the big moment at the end of the Avengers: Deadline, when is the Captain America (Chris Evans) proved to be worthy enough to lift Mjolnir.
“I was angry, yes,” said Hemsworth. “I’m fed up of people picking up that hammer, to be honest. I’m jealous of my toys.” “Your performance was amazing, it looked like you really didn’t care,” said the moderator. “Yes, yes, thank you,” said Hemsworth, with a laugh. “But I didn’t really matter. The Return Of Captain America. Stay in your little shell.” Keanu Reeves approves of? What Rake to the Rescue is a copy of John Wick
“But even I didn’t see him hit the Breaking Storm,” the artist in Me. The audience quickly corrected him and he replied, “It worked?”, covering her eyes with embarrassment. I Love, and the Thunder will reach the theatres on the 5th of November, 2021. The cast counts with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson.
