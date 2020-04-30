Jason Momoa singing Pantera with Phil Anselmo on the last show of the Slayer,

Those who follow Jason Momoa you know that the star is addicted to the Metal. In the final race of the weekend, and he gave a further demonstration of this.

How shall we have here, the Slayer he did his first show in Los Angeles, on the 30th day of the month of November. Prior to this, however, is the former lead singer of the Its not that, Phil Anselmowent up to the stage of the project Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals.

It was during this performance that Momoa was a great opportunity to show that the training is a lead singer of a death metal has brought them success. The actor, who has been in the Game of Thrones and Aquaman and now the stars of the show SeeApple TV+, has participated in the show from Phil and yelled at a piece of “This Love” with one of his own.

With his sons, He went in and out of the stage, hitting his head and becoming empolgadíssimo. You can check it out below (via Lambgoatin a post on Instagram of the actor. The videos are the last two items in the carousel, multi-media presentations.

Jason Momoa Metal.

Jason Momoa had been a day’s fan when he was in the dressing room of the Slayer and the Anthrax earlier in the year. The post includes a video of the side of his, and he made a textão showing their emotion about the situation, and even stated that, “it’s crazy to think of the Slayer, and Anthrax, and Metallica, as staying at the [família] but, they are.”

Check out the article in its entirety below:

go up to the stage and shout it out for love, love, LOVE my little boy and the Panther. also known as @philiphanselmo and the illegals running through my mind was destroyed, SHATTERED as FUCK. I was living out my childhood dreams. I am so grateful for those moments shared with my dear friends and my children. it’s crazy to think of the slayer, and anthrax, and metallica, as staying at the [família] but they are, I love you guys. and, finally, to get to know les claypool was the legendary FIRST. RHCP and RAGE [Against the Machine] they were what I grew up listening and skating and the CRANK would not exist if it were not for @panteraofficial love you, phil. I have trained, bled and fought to be where I am today. to listen to these legends, mahalo nui [muito obrigado] for your music, inspiration and the infinite. the last show on the slayer tour. that night, fucked up. I love you @garyholt_official @tomarayaofficial paul & kerry @slayerbandofficial mahalo [obrigado] the momoas. the babies and I hope that you will remember those moments with your dad is always in the back of the work. aloha, j

