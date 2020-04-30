Jennifer Aniston forgives her father for his neglect in early childhood

Jennifer Aniston took advantage of a well-to-quarantine, and that’s something very important has happened in the time of the separation, she has forgiven her father, actor John Aniston, the 86-year-old, by his abandonment in childhood.

A source told the british newspaper The Mail on Sunday that, while it may have been in a relationship with the father today, it was hard for her to be able to forgive their mistakes of the past

“She’s already forgiven his father for having been out of the house when she was a child. It is as if She to realize that life is way too short, and that she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be, and he is very glad that they have reconciled”.

According to the source, during such a quarantine, the actress has had long conversations with his father every day, in which he expressed his feelings, and he has left behind the problems of the past. He was the own to She, whom he declared to the newspaper: “there are Still things that are painful for me, but I am an adult. I can’t blame my parents for what happened to you.”

The father, in the process, is the veteran actor, John Aniston, well known for his character of Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera Days of Our Lives), who plays in 1985.

John was married in 1965 to Nancy Dow, and her daughter, Jennifer, born in 1969, but after a while they split up. The Hollywood star also took years away from her mother, who was not forgiven, for you have released a book, talking about intimacy, when I was in the middle of the fame in the 1990s with a series of Friends.

Some time later, Nancy had cancer, She reconciled with her, but her mother died of the disease.

The challenge for the charity

The entire cast of Friends banded together to support a challenge to All In the Challenge, the goal of which is to raise money to assist needy families with food during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will return for a meeting of a number of Friends, and they are inviting fans to be a part of it by supporting the challenge.

“We invite you and FIVE of your friends to join us on-Stage, 24”, She said on her Instagram. “They are our special guests in the audience for the recording of the meeting of the Friends, so I HBOMAX as we recall in the series, and to celebrate the fun we’ve had… and get all the VIP experience for Friends, on the tour of the Studio, the Warner Bros.”.

The All-In Challenge, aims to raise thousands of dollars to help people in need, especially those in need of food during a pandemic.