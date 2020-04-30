Jennifer Lopez has revealed the dream of her daughter becoming a singer

Jennifer Lopez has revealed in the new issue of New! that his daughter, Emme Anthony, 11-year-old, from her failed marriage to Marc Anthony, she dreams of becoming a pop singer.

The star, 50, who is also the mother of Max’s twin Emme, recently showed the world a great voice talent who has a little girl.

In June, J-Lo took Emme to a stage of the tour It’s my Party, ” and together they sang the duet, ‘Limitless’.

Now, the singer has told the publication that it is fully supportive of the intent of the Emme to follow in the footsteps of his parents are famous.

“I want her to know that it is not unlimited. To perform a duet with her on tour this summer and it was a proud moment for me, and I know that she can accomplish anything if you have the passion behind it,” he said to her.

Marc Anthony has also publicly stated that they are fully behind the ambition of the Emme to singing as long as she wants to start a career in music because he likes it and not because you want to be famous.

Marc said: “it was a big part of my life when I was growing up, and I hope you do the same [Emme] as it has done for me…. And if that’s what she wants to do is… well, it was supposed to do it because they like it, not because you need it to. Not for fame or popularity. I said to Emme, ‘Why are you singing?’ And she said she did it because it feels good. This is the best response.”, he said.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez were married from 2004 to 2014. They gave a warm welcome to the twins in 2008.