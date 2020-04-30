Jennifer Lopez playing baseball with her children and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, Who

+



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, with his daughters (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez took it the bridegroom, With Alex Rodriguez.it is a former player for the New York Yankees to take a lesson from major league baseball for the young children of the couple, and EmmeAt 12 , InOf 15, and She, 11. In the social network, he has posted a video of the family appearing at the front of the house having a great time.

find out more

“Today has been a day of dream come true for me,” he began, with the ex-player in the 44-year-old on Instagram. He and she are in the house, because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. “We have a lot of fun playing baseball in the garden of the four most powerful women in my life. When I was their age, I could not afford to pay for bats, balls, and luke. I’ve been fortunate enough to have a mentor who was taking care of me.”

Rodriguez also played with the ability, even in sports. “The one thing about today, was Just devastating. What it can’t do? She hits it better than I do!”, she praised the ex-player. The singer is also a mother of a Max, 12.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.