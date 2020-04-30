Joe Jonas reveals a condition, a WONDERFUL imposed on us by Sophie Turner, and before you engage in a dating relationship! Watch

How to not love this couple?! Joe Jonas took part (via video-conference) in the program, “The Late Late Show” this Monday (the 27th) and when you talk about the routine on the vault, revealed a condition of the marvellous, which is imposed by his wife, Sophie, Turner, at the beginning of the relationship.

The british demanded that he watch the entire the saga of “Harry Potter,” which, in turn, would make it a romance between them could happen. Via Iconic! “She said to me, ‘Hey, if we’re going to get married – and in fact, it was, ‘If you are going to make me flirt, you have to watch all of the [filmes de] Harry Potter,’”told the singer.

And it’s not that Jonah ended up falling in love for the long-bruxinho? For those of you who don’t know, on the whole, christmas in the United Kingdom, they exhibit the ‘Harry Potter’, on TV. So, I went to all of them, and I fell in love with [pelos filmes]“he said. In the meantime, the man has made a counter-offer to a loved one. It made her maratonasse in the saga of ‘ the Lord of the Rings, and the blonde woman has met the challenge.

The lovebirds have added so much, they bought the boxes in the Lego-themed set during the period of the quarantine. “The truth is, Sophie, that is a good one on the part of the assembly I will help you to separate the pieces. But it’s a lot of fun”, he said. It gives you only a glimpse of the Hogwarts castle for the couple to set up:

I need twitter to know that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are building the Harry Potter lego during this quarantine, and that just makes me really happy pic.twitter.com/v49FfA7iam — NanoPierogi (It’s) (@NanoPierogi) March 17, 2020

Once you comply with the measures imposed, and the relationship began and ended in a wedding. Joe and Sophie exchanged rings in a ceremony that was intimate, fun, and Las Vegas, nevada, on the 1st of may, 2019. The ceremonial on that occasion, he was dressed like Elvis Presley! Lol, In June of the same year, the couple has celebrated the union in a more traditional party with more guests, for a castle in France. Chic!

The date for the wedding fast approaching, the Joe’s had to rack their brains to hit the Turner in the middle of a quarantine. “I don’t think they go back to Vegas [caso não houvesse a pandemia]. So, if you want to keep this a secret, I think I’m going to re-create the Las Vegas strip in our house! I’m a DJ, I guess you could turn the place into a night club!”revealed

“Or, you can dress up in Elvis is!”he suggested to James. Lol that Would be awesome! Check out the video of the interview in its entirety below: