Justin Bieber talks about the new album and the meaning of the song

In February, the pop superstar Justin Bieber will release the new album “Changes”, and that includes in the repertoire of the band “Yummy”, which has reached the second position on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

The title has no connection to what the singer has experienced in the last few years, since I went back to going to church, and got married with model Hailey Bieber.

“My life has been changing a lot,” said Bieber in the first episode of their new documentary on YouTube, “Justin Bieber: the Seasons”.

“Get married, get back in the studio to talk about getting married, talk about the process, and just to be creative to be in this new chapter and be happy with what I’m doing.”

By talking openly and frankly about her own struggles, Bieber admitted that, at times, I was quite obsessed with writing music, but that it “lost its purpose” to focus too much on himself.

“I don’t think that the older I get, the more I realize that I’m not using my talents for the right reasons,” he said.

“It’s not about me, it’s about helping someone who is going through what you are going through and to be able to talk to you about it. This is a very cool way to see what I do, I do,” said he, in an interview.

The make-up artist for 25 years, has been committed to the faith and to overcome the depression and, more recently, has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by a type of bacteria carried by ticks, is very common in the united states and Canada, which, if left untreated, it can trigger paralysis, or affecting, the joints.