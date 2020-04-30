Kanye West has a brand valued at$ 16 billion

Five years ago, after doing a tweet saying that he was “qubrado”, Kanye West made a comeback and is now the owner of a trademark, which is worth a lot! According to the website of the international monetary fund have received a document from the Bank of America, Corp .. it shows that the designer of the music for the Yeezy, it is worth at least US$ 3 billion (of which approximately$ 16 million).

After a successful tour of the Sunday morning Service, and his gospel choir, the husband of Kim Kardashian is planning to expand its business into the field of architectural, hospitality, and urban design.

In the isolation of the ranch, which it owns in the state of Wyoming, with his wife and four children in North St., Chicago, and Psalm), said the international monetary fund, which with their plans for the future are “on the level”, and that it is time to move on to level three.”

In 2015, he said on BET he had a debt of$ 16 million, due to the Yeezy. The next year, he said on social networks that their debt had risen to$ 53 million In the same year, West announced that their seventh full-length studio album, ” The Life of Paul, in which he sings about the probability of dying out.

Alexandra Fletcher, a spokesman for Bank of America, has confirmed the authenticity of the document, seen by Bloomberg, but it has not been updated since the beginning of the pandemic.

The assessment of royalties on future that are generated in this category of footwear is estimated at around US$ 1.75 billion to$ 3 billion, according to a preliminary analysis by the bank.

The accountant Said that, Mr Choi provided an unaudited balance which measures the net worth of the rapper at US$ 3,15 billion, and more than$ 200 million in other assets, including four homes, one in California (two of which are in Hidden Hills, one in Thousand Oaks and one in Calabasas) in addition to properties in Wyoming, and his home city of Chicago.