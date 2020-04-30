Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, that is the case, it almost had a different role in the universe of film from the Marvel comics!

Things would have been different.

The newcomer platform Disney+ continues to be the center of attention of the fans of the Marvel comicsas well as providing in addition to the films and animated series, with the heroes of the house of ideas and materials-outside of the major film productions that are made by the Marvel Studios it can only be found there.

In the overtime, exclusive of Upcoming Deadlineit is shown that Karen Gillan, Glenn Hughes, who plays the Cloud in the MCU, I would have spent far, far away from the Guardians of the Galaxysince the actress had done on the tests to participate in Captain America 2: The Soldier Invernal.

The test was for the role of Sharon Carter/Agent 13and , although this has left the producers were impressed, at the end of the day, the job was for the actress Emily VanCamp. But, as we all know, this wasn’t the end of Karen Gillan on Marvel comics.

By Sarah Morristhe director of the show’s cast Marvel Studios he talks about the case of the additional material:

“I was already a fan of the Show. She came in and auditioned for an agent 13 in ‘Captain America’. She is an actress and an incredibly competent and strong, but he is also someone elegant and charming, in a way, wonderful. Even though she had never played a game like that is the case, I was really interested in it. And then she came in and did the test. James [Gunn] he described the Nebula as someone’s child, and She was such a beauty of an angel is mixed in with the darkness, she was able to pass on.”

How would it have been if the Karen Gillan he had been living for the Agent 13 in the movie? You would have preferred it had it been her? Leave your comments!:)

Keep up with behind the scenes footage of the Upcoming Deadline in the gallery:

Source: HeroicHollywood