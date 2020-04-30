Katy Pery comes up with a sweatshirt with the face of Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom is already being considered goal of the relationship. Yesterday, the singer took part in the auditions for the new season of “American Idol,” along with Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, are all through calls to the vídos. In the pictures, we can see that Katy wears a sweatshirt with the faces of the Guests.

“My shirt is on the face of it. I am representing him while he is sleeping in the room next door,” he said as she commented on his outfit.

Watch it below:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016, and they expect their first child. The singer announced the pregnancy of their music video for “Never Worn White,” which showed off her tummy for the first time. She and the actor have spread through the social networks you are expecting a baby girl.