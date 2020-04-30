Kelly Clarkson responds to Selena Gomez, by saying that I don’t have the best voice: “I would never deny you your gift,”

On Monday, the 09th of march, and Selena Gomez will be a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show”, the programme presented by the singer Kelly Clarkson. It is still the sabbath, but the attraction is already released in the web some of the sections as required. In one of them, which draws our attention to the “call”, in a good way, that is, the host gave the guest. It was not climão, on the contrary… Come to understand!

In the interview, Selena Gomez said that they are aware of that a lot of people think that it doesn’t have the best singing voice.

“I started so young and was a big part of me that didn’t get a chance to develop my identity in a normal scenario. So, when I quit Disney, and that’s the best part of my life, and I can’t say anything but good things, but things were relatively under control, the things I had to do it, it is not of the kind that I would have to find my own sound,” he said.

She continues, “So, I’ve been constantly trying to make my music better and better, because I know that people might think that I’m not the best singer, but I’ve worked my ass off, writing, creating music and growing up. I’ve always felt that this was my chance to tell you all the chance to say what I wanted to say […] I want to feel good, to feel each and every word made sense,” he said, referring to the new album of “Rare”.

Kelly then gave the advice to “singer for singer”. “Doing ‘The Voice’, it has been an interesting one, because a lot of people say, just like you, ” oh, I don’t have the best voice’. The best singer in the world, it is not the most powerful, it’s not like, ‘oh my God, you sing like Whitney Houston, the best singer in the world can’t touch you. It has loads of sounds and styles. So, from a singer to a singer, it’s beautiful what you do, and I love the album, and I love to sing your songs, that mean something, reach out to people. So, he never denies his gift, and he is the mighty one.” said.

It’s clear that Selena thanked her! In the same interview, she said, continues to be in the studio making new music after the release of the album is “Rare”.

Watch: