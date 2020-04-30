Kim Kardashian confirms that photoshop is used on the Christmas card

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian shared it on the social networks, card, Christmas, 2019 of a family made up by her and her husband, Kanye West, and their children, and to the North of the Saint, in Chicago, and Ps.

However, many netizens began to speculate on the top of the picture, because for many of them, and of the North, who is the eldest child, six-year-old has been inserted digitally and as a hand in some of the details.

“Who’s photoshoppou’ in the North, to put it in there? The lights are a tiny bit different, it was one of the first things said by the fans.

Well, now the mystery has come to an end, as during their participation in the program, The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Kim said about the click, it’s revealing that the North was not a very happy one.

“It was a lot of anxiety with the four kids, the North was having a day out (difficult), and I said, ‘okay, we’re going to do it without any of you, but she said that she wanted to shoot me,” said the manager, confirming that there has been in the use of Photoshop.

“Then,” I said, ‘that’s all right, we’re just going to put it to the Right. So, is it really true to the photo. The anxiety of what I went through to get this shot. There’s always one,” he said to her, before also explain why there was a picture of collective, with the whole family.

“It was a thing of the time, and it was difficult to gather all of them together, so I said I would do for my own family.”

Further, he also talked about the current status of the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who is said to believe that the two are just friends.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know, but I think they are close friends, and co-parent great. I don’t know the status of the relationship, but I don’t think that they are together again in the future”.

In the end, she finished the conversation by commenting on any of the recent fights with Kourtney Kardashian, and the recording of the reality show family.

“Kourtney likes to (do the show), but she wants to filmas it is only when they feel comfortable. If you are a member of a family leaves too much of a vacation, or takes a lot of time to rest, and the other member is going to have to take you. So, in the last year, Khloé and I are taking your time and working with because we need to be content to do the show,” he said.

Check out the interview (in English):

Learn more about the fight between the sisters

In this episode of the 8th day of December, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim is stressed, with Kourtney and threatened to take it out of the program by the book too much in your personal life.

“Kourtney spends a lot of time away from the cameras. She doesn’t talk about her relationship, but you can see the pictures-the paparazzi of her and the guy, I can’t tell you the name of it on the show, because Kourtney doesn’t want to talk about. I’m going to see that stuff or read about it online and I wonder how this will actually come to pass? She is talking to this person? And you do realize that this is true, but it’s such a secret from us that is not us to say,” complained Kim.

“Our job is to be open and honest and share too much of ourselves, and, in the last few years, it seems that Kourtney has been open about her personal life in front of the camera. So, every day that Kourtney is not filming, Khloe and I have to share. Because if we don’t, we’re in the sharing of our lives, so what’s the program?”, he added to her.

Subsequently, the matriarch, Kris Jenner, ended up organizing a family get-together to discuss the matter, but when Kourtney refused to share anything about your relationship with the camera, and his brethren questioned his future in the program.

Kim said: “I Am 100 percent in favor to Kourtney to follow your dreams and don’t be in the program. If that’s what she wants to do … it does Not make sense, especially if she is not willing to share anything about her personal life on camera. I really like all of it is right, but I don’t feel it is right, and I don’t see how this can go on like this.”

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian has commented on her desire to leave the reality show to focus on her family. The advantage to considering the idea of moving to a different country.

“I just decided to spend more and more time as a mom and put most of my energy there. I’m not saying goodbye,” he said.

Khloe Kardashian explains in the cache of the sisters on the reality tv show