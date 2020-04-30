KJ Apa, or Cameron Boyce, what is the star of the teen is of the form the cat?

If you are calling for in the productions you go to take off it with your teenagers, you must have heard of the KJ Apa and Cameron Boyce. While working on the series the highest-rated public teen “Riverdale“the other star of the most recent success of the Disneythe movie “The descendants“that’s already your third-party verified. Even though they have never worked together, and they do not have any kind of connection, and the other two are in the sign of gemini, and that was more than enough for the Purebreak join them in a one on one duel. That being said, we want to know: which one do you think is cutest?

For those who don’t know, KJ Apa, our Archie, of “Riverdale”, was born on the day of On June 17, 1997. In other words, is about to turn 21 years of age. Already, Cameron Boyce is one more brand-new. The boy was born in the On may 28, 1999that means he was 19 years old just recently. But then, which one is your type?