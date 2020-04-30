Kristen Bell confirms the revival of the Veronica – Mars- News-of-the-series

The eight new episodes coming to Hulu in 2019.

It’s official: Veronica Mars is coming back! The announcement was made by Kristen Bell, who will reprise the role of the famous researcher, in a limited series, whose eight episodes have been ordered by Hulu.

According to officials, the revival is going to keep track of Veronica’s uncovering of the assassination of the young people during the holiday season the american ‘Spring Break’, a popular seaside town. In this study, the main character finds himself in the middle of a war between the classes. On one side are the elites, who wish for an end to extreme events. On the other, the workers who depend on the money raised at the party.

The creator of the television series, Rob Thomas and will sign the script for the pilot, and it comes back as an executive producer alongside Diane Ruggiero-Wright, and Dan Etheridge. So far, have not been confirmed, the payoffs of the other players in the squad Veronica Marsbut the negotiations are being done.

Originally shown between 2004 and 2007, and the drama ran for three seasons before being canceled abruptly by the CODE. In 2014, the fans funded the Veronica Mars: The Movie after a Kickstarter campaign. The revival will be launched in 2019, and it will not affect the presence of Kristen Bell at The Good Place.