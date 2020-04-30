Kylie Jenner strike a pose with the ‘date’ of sister Kendall on Instagram

The clan Kardashian-Jenner, in spite of loving each other, fall in love with one of controversy, it is not news to anyone, isn’t it? At this time Case and Kendall Jenner it’s only when you’re in the spotlight.

To go with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the rapper P. Diddy in last Saturday’s (may 14), Kylie’s has chosen to Fai Khadra’s long-time friend of Kendall’s.

On Instagram, we would have shared a picture of her and a partner, revealing outfits and fancy they were clothed. However, the detail that caught our attention was that it came at the profile of the Kendall, which was soon questioned about having done so.

“Are we fighting?”, he wrote to a sister in the comments, which have already amounted to more than 81-thousand-liked since the launch of the click.

Many of the comments on the post, you really wonder what is the status quo of the relationship between the sisters, and some of them are jokes, as is the case with, “Kendall got out of the conversation.”

Recalling that, in October, at the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Comp. and was the companion of Kendall, and have posted a picture of abraçadinhos.

“Is not dated, but it’s on my “date” said she, in the caption of the post-season.

Secret is between Kendall and Leonardo Di Caprio

All it took was a meeting happening between the friends ‘ events and at a table in a club in Miami, to start talking about that Leonardo Di Caprio and Kendall Jenner are getting to know each other better.

“Kendall, and Leo they spent the whole night together, talking, at the foot of the jack, by playing to one another on the hand or on the shoulder around too much,” and handed him the Disc which was also at the meeting, and at the web site RadarOnline.com.

The two of them went to the establishment, as soon as the day dawned. It will be what’s going on it? It is worth noting that the player in The Back, goes for a date with the model and actress, Camila Morrone, who is in Morocco to attend the International Film Festival of Marrakech.

Kendall Jenner reveals the rankings of the best mother in the family