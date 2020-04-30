Lady Gaga posts picture in the studio and the fans get excited with the new album – ” Who

+



Lady Gaga (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Lady Gaga you are now ready to give a present to her Little Monsters with a new song! At least that’s what everyone else is thinking, after the pop star posted a photo posing absolutely in the recording studio, using the #LG6 text, which indicates that she is preparing for her next album, which should be reached by the year 2020.

The producer of the british Mark Ronsonwho has worked with the singer on the Shallowresponded to fans during a live, how-to questions about the new co-worker. Without giving away too many details, he also praised the outcome. I can’t personally say anything at all. But I do know that everyone who worked on it and listened to something else, do you think that it is awesome. I don’t doubt it. All of their albums are iconic, and she will always do something unexpected,” he said.

Lady Gaga (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

More recently, the canadian artist Grimes left it to leak the picture, which has to be the cover art and tracklist of the new album of Lady Gaga! While many were elated, and filled them with the web of the posts, others say that it is a doubt that is based on a photo from the Haus Laboratories, a brand of the make-up of the album, with a picture of her topless, helmet, and hand-held machine.

If it is real, then the title would be in Concert with 12 bands, and a partnership with the Grimes, that ended up getting leaked. Neither Her nor Grimes have denied or confirmed whether the image is real or trolling with the little monsters.

Lady Gaga (Photo: BackGrid)

