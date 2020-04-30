Lolla-double: Lollapalooza 2020 it will start selling a ticket that is worth for two days of the festival and Lollapalooza in 2020

Lollapalooza 2020, announced on Tuesday (11) to sell a type of ticket called Lolla, double it for the two days of the festival.

The type of the ticket, the dual will be sold for the first time in the history of the festival, in Brazil. The ninth edition takes place on 3rd, 4th and 5th April 2020, at the Interlagos Race track in Sao Paulo, brazil.

This is a new type of ticket costs from £ 750 (half price) and R$ 850 (inbound, social) and R$ 1500 (full). For those who buy it can choose any two of the three days of the event.

The Lolla Day 1 is the day of the festival costs from £ 360, and the 4th batch of Lolla Pass (valid for up to three days, costs from £ 945.

Tickets are sold at the site of Lollapalooza. From there, you can also find a complete table of prices and points of sale.

Schedule of Lollapalooza

Guns N’ Roses and Lana Del Rey are the major attractions of the first day of the festival. Shows, Cage The Elephant, James Blake, and Rita Ora will also take place on the Friday (3).

The second day of the rapper’s Travis Scott, and DJ Martin Garrix as the main attractions. Brockhampton, The Lumineers are from other artists that are featured on the Saturday (4th). READ MORE: Double strike; | It's good and worth Watching? Check out the Trailer, Synopsis, and more

Among the artists are national, School, Silva, Clarice Falcão, singing at the festival on the same day. The long-awaited final of the funkeiros, TOILET, wake-on-Beat-Compassion, Kevin, Chris, Philip, Rt, PK, and Felp 22 will also take place on Saturday.

The Strokes and Gwen Stefani round out the festival on Sunday (5th). In addition, Vampire Weekend, Kacey Musgraves, and Kali Uchis is on the schedule. Pabllo Vittar, and Charli XCX are also in the rock climbing, the last day of Lollapalooza the year 2020.

12:20 – 12:50 pm to: The HUMAN

13:45 – 14:30: Idles

15:40 – 16:40: Perry Farrell’s, and in Kind, to Use martin luther king jr

17:50 – 18:50: Cage the Elephant

20:15 – 22:45: Guns N’ Roses

11:45 – 12:15 pm: 89 FM

12:55 – 13:40: Jao

14:35 – 15:35: Rex, Orange County

16:45 – 17:45: Rita Ora

18:55 – 20:10: “Lana Del Rey”

12:20 – 12:50 pm by Edgar

13:45 – 14:30: Masego

15:40 – 16:40: Lauv

17:50 – 18:50: King’s Princess

20:30 – 22:45: James Blake

12:30 – 13:15: Barja

13:30 – 14:15: Beowulf

14:30 – 15:30: Jetlag

15:45 – 16:45: Vinne

17:00 – 18:00: “San Holo

18:15 – 19:00 To: Jaden Smith

19:15 – 20:15: Chris Lake

20:30 – 21:30: Rezz

21:45 – 22:45: Alan Walker

13:20 – 14:05: Suit For The King

15:00 – 16:00: Yungblud

17:10 – 18:10: AJR

19:20 – 20:20: Brockhampton

21:45 – 23:00: Travis Scott

12:30 – 13:15: Clarice Falcão

14:10 – 14:55: Last

16:05 – 17:05: Doe

18:15 – 19:15: The Lumineers

20:25 – 21:40: Martin Garrix

13:20 – 14:05: MC Tha

15:00 – 16:00: Two Feet

17:10 – 18:10: Djonga

19:20 – 20:20: City and Colour

21:45 – 22:45: A Day To Remember

12:00 – 12:45: Fractall x-Rocksted

13:00 – 13:45: Ashibah

14:00 – 15:00: Victor Lou

15:15 – 16:15: “Chemical Surf –

16:30 – 17:30: Boombox Cartel

17:45 – 18:45: Denzel Curry

19:00 – 20:00: Madeon

20:15 – 21:15: Video

21:30 – 22:50: Bathroom-The Beat & Compassion & Kevin, Chris & Haikaiss & Filipe Ret & Pk & Felp 22

12:05 – 13:05: 509-And

14:15 – 15:15: Rasheed

16:25 – 17:25: LP

18:35 – 19:35: Vampire Weekend

21:00 – 22:30: The Strokes

13:10 – 14:10: Fresno

15:20 – 16:20: Kali Uchis

17:30 – 18:30: Charli XCX

19:40 – 20:55: Gwen Stefani

12:05 – 13:05: Under The Acts

14:15 – 15:15: Wallows

16:25 – 17:25: Pabllo Vittar

18:35 – 19:35: Kacey Musgraves

21:00 – 22:00: Hayley Kiyoko

12:00 – 12:50: Fatnotronic

13:00 – 13:45: Malifoo

14:00 – 14:45: World INC,

15:00 – 16:00: Evokings

16:15 – 17:15: The Cat Dealer

17:30 – 18:30: Goldfish

18:45 – 19:45: R3hab

20:00 – 21:00: Illenium

21:15 – 22:15: Armin van Buuren