Lolla-double: Lollapalooza 2020 it will start selling a ticket that is worth for two days of the festival and Lollapalooza in 2020

Lollapalooza 2020, announced on Tuesday (11) to sell a type of ticket called Lolla, double it for the two days of the festival.
The type of the ticket, the dual will be sold for the first time in the history of the festival, in Brazil. The ninth edition takes place on 3rd, 4th and 5th April 2020, at the Interlagos Race track in Sao Paulo, brazil.
This is a new type of ticket costs from £ 750 (half price) and R$ 850 (inbound, social) and R$ 1500 (full). For those who buy it can choose any two of the three days of the event.
The Lolla Day 1 is the day of the festival costs from £ 360, and the 4th batch of Lolla Pass (valid for up to three days, costs from £ 945.
Tickets are sold at the site of Lollapalooza. From there, you can also find a complete table of prices and points of sale.
Schedule of Lollapalooza
Guns N’ Roses and Lana Del Rey are the major attractions of the first day of the festival. Shows, Cage The Elephant, James Blake, and Rita Ora will also take place on the Friday (3).
The second day of the rapper’s Travis Scott, and DJ Martin Garrix as the main attractions. Brockhampton, The Lumineers are from other artists that are featured on the Saturday (4th).
Among the artists are national, School, Silva, Clarice Falcão, singing at the festival on the same day. The long-awaited final of the funkeiros, TOILET, wake-on-Beat-Compassion, Kevin, Chris, Philip, Rt, PK, and Felp 22 will also take place on Saturday.
The Strokes and Gwen Stefani round out the festival on Sunday (5th). In addition, Vampire Weekend, Kacey Musgraves, and Kali Uchis is on the schedule. Pabllo Vittar, and Charli XCX are also in the rock climbing, the last day of Lollapalooza the year 2020.
- 12:20 – 12:50 pm to: The HUMAN
- 13:45 – 14:30: Idles
- 15:40 – 16:40: Perry Farrell’s, and in Kind, to Use martin luther king jr
- 17:50 – 18:50: Cage the Elephant
- 20:15 – 22:45: Guns N’ Roses
- 11:45 – 12:15 pm: 89 FM
- 12:55 – 13:40: Jao
- 14:35 – 15:35: Rex, Orange County
- 16:45 – 17:45: Rita Ora
- 18:55 – 20:10: “Lana Del Rey”
- 12:20 – 12:50 pm by Edgar
- 13:45 – 14:30: Masego
- 15:40 – 16:40: Lauv
- 17:50 – 18:50: King’s Princess
- 20:30 – 22:45: James Blake
- 12:30 – 13:15: Barja
- 13:30 – 14:15: Beowulf
- 14:30 – 15:30: Jetlag
- 15:45 – 16:45: Vinne
- 17:00 – 18:00: “San Holo
- 18:15 – 19:00 To: Jaden Smith
- 19:15 – 20:15: Chris Lake
- 20:30 – 21:30: Rezz
- 21:45 – 22:45: Alan Walker
- 13:20 – 14:05: Suit For The King
- 15:00 – 16:00: Yungblud
- 17:10 – 18:10: AJR
- 19:20 – 20:20: Brockhampton
- 21:45 – 23:00: Travis Scott
- 12:30 – 13:15: Clarice Falcão
- 14:10 – 14:55: Last
- 16:05 – 17:05: Doe
- 18:15 – 19:15: The Lumineers
- 20:25 – 21:40: Martin Garrix
- 13:20 – 14:05: MC Tha
- 15:00 – 16:00: Two Feet
- 17:10 – 18:10: Djonga
- 19:20 – 20:20: City and Colour
- 21:45 – 22:45: A Day To Remember
- 12:00 – 12:45: Fractall x-Rocksted
- 13:00 – 13:45: Ashibah
- 14:00 – 15:00: Victor Lou
- 15:15 – 16:15: “Chemical Surf –
- 16:30 – 17:30: Boombox Cartel
- 17:45 – 18:45: Denzel Curry
- 19:00 – 20:00: Madeon
- 20:15 – 21:15: Video
- 21:30 – 22:50: Bathroom-The Beat & Compassion & Kevin, Chris & Haikaiss & Filipe Ret & Pk & Felp 22
- 12:05 – 13:05: 509-And
- 14:15 – 15:15: Rasheed
- 16:25 – 17:25: LP
- 18:35 – 19:35: Vampire Weekend
- 21:00 – 22:30: The Strokes
- 13:10 – 14:10: Fresno
- 15:20 – 16:20: Kali Uchis
- 17:30 – 18:30: Charli XCX
- 19:40 – 20:55: Gwen Stefani
- 12:05 – 13:05: Under The Acts
- 14:15 – 15:15: Wallows
- 16:25 – 17:25: Pabllo Vittar
- 18:35 – 19:35: Kacey Musgraves
- 21:00 – 22:00: Hayley Kiyoko
- 12:00 – 12:50: Fatnotronic
- 13:00 – 13:45: Malifoo
- 14:00 – 14:45: World INC,
- 15:00 – 16:00: Evokings
- 16:15 – 17:15: The Cat Dealer
- 17:30 – 18:30: Goldfish
- 18:45 – 19:45: R3hab
- 20:00 – 21:00: Illenium
- 21:15 – 22:15: Armin van Buuren
