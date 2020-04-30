Love-and-Thunder,’ do you see positive in the postponement of the film

The director of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Taika Waititi, has said that he sees a positive side to the postponement of the date for the premiere of the film, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus: you will be able to take advantage of the time you have available, which is something that is not often seen in the cinema, to devote himself to the script for the feature.

In a recent interview with Total Film, the director has commented on the lack of time in the film industry. “There are some positive things you can take [da crise da covid-19]. One of them is that a lot of movies in general, you are in a hurry. You don’t have the time I would like on the itinerary, and things like that.”

Waititi has also said that it is still writing the story for “Thor: the Love and Make up’, with a premiere date to February 18, 2022. “I think it’s good to keep writing, and we’ll have a good script, a very good thing.”

And, still, he added: “with writing, in particular, you should use this time as possible to adjust to in your story, because you just never interpreted it more in the afternoon. In the film, it is an industry in which you are always complaining about not having enough time, and now they have given us a lot of time, so we’re going to do it,” said the director.

The film will feature some of the returns Chris Hemsworth returns to the role of Thor and Natalie Portman turn out to be Jane’s Daughter. Tessa Thompson, also in the interpretation Valkyrie.