Maisie Williams compares the routes available to it as a “waste”, in relation to the Game of Thrones

After so many years of taking part in an amazing story, it was very well written from the beginning (except the last season), Game of Thrones it became a benchmark for the world series.

With this, it is entirely understandable that our taste has been improved with respect to tv productions, becoming the most mission-critical of something that you can attach fully to our attention. And that’s exactly the thought that Maisie Williams,The the Arya Stark of the Game of Throneshad in regard to routes received after the end of the GOT.

Talking to Digital Spyshe compared it to the script Game of Thrones with the project that it has

“You don’t want any other scripts right now, and I think It is a waste! The stories are not too complex. And then, sometimes, you read a script, which definitely has 30 pages and it’s like, But there is no change.”

And she went on.

“It’s really hard to find something that will surprise you. I think that this is what the series always did so well. And you can’t do this kind of writing, unless you are good at writing, because otherwise it becomes a nonsense. And you’re just being shocking for being shocking at the time, to write something that’s amazing.”

The actress is really, really sad to have been “familiar” with the route of the Game of Thrones it is now very difficult to convince them to participate in other projects as well, which can be at the same level.