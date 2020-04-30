Maisie Williams doesn’t know when to f*******’ the film is going to make his debut

Maisie Williams did not spare the curse words to answer questions about the New Mutants, the film remains in limbo for the Fox.

In an article published by the Rolling Stone Magazine focusing on Williams, and Sophie, Torner, co-worker, in the Game of Thrones actress spoke about the spin-off of the X-Men and their status after the award of the purchase of the Fox through the Park.

“Who knows when the f******* * * * the movie will turn out” and shot Williams, who is one of the main protagonists, and interpret Lupina. “Hopefully, this will all be quick to a little bit!”.

The new Mutants ended the filming at 2017 at the earliest, and, Williams argues that the refilmagens to make it “more scary” it’s still not happened. The actress also said that she asked Charlie Heaton, which is a part of cast of the movie, “what a p**** is going on with this movie?”. She said that she does not know the answer to it.

Finally, Williams hopes that his character and Jean Grey, Sophie Turner is still able to come together in a future movie of X-Men. “It would be ridiculously stupid if they didn’t do this,” he said.

The New Mutants have been delayed recently, and will arrive in theaters on August 1, 2019 at the latest — if you don’t suffer any further changes. As for the movie, not the premiere, you can watch The Mutants: Pathways of the Heart, and the iconic soap opera in brazil is being reprisada on the TV.

Translation: Victor Aliaga

