Make sure you understand the bipolar disorder, which led to the singer Halsey to the hospital 2 times – News

The american singer Halsey, 24, has revealed that, from the very beginning of his career, and if brazil secretly and voluntarily for two times because of the bipolar disorder. “I told my agent that I wouldn’t do anything bad at the moment, but it was getting to the point that you want to deal with that,” she told the magazine Rolling Stone Magazine in the United States.

Well-known for his partnership with the band Chainsmokers in the “Closer“with the boyband korea BTS skytrain station, on the “The Boy With Luv“in addition to hit -“Bad at Love“in the area who have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 17. She said the publication, which is a long time fan now and you know that the episode of depression will come back. “The whole time in agreement, and I understand that I am in a depressive episode I’m pissed off,” he said.

Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that is manifested by a phase, lasting from days to months, and may vary from period to period of depression in which the patient may be irritable and difficult to carry out the task, and that periods of mania, looking for happiness, the euphoria, the speaker, with the impulsiveness, and the subject, according to the psychiatrist, the Mighty One, the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in São Paulo, brazil. “The problem is, other than the emotional lability [incapacidade de controlar as próprias emoções]which presents the variations of the constants in the mood,” he said.

According to the psychiatrist, the bipolar disorder is common in both men and women and has a prevalence of between 20 and 45 years of age. The trantorno is to be diagnosed by a doctor.

“Because the symptoms are similar with other problems, and approximately 70% of patients are initially diagnosed with depression, and it is only after you have gone through about four of the doctors have been able to have the problem identified,” says Deborah. The doctor also states that there are no tests that are capable of showing a bipolar disorder, which is diagnosed by the means of clinical.

One of the factors that can predispose a person to bipolar disorder is a genetic inheritance, large exposures, stress, and substance abuse. Another issue that can trigger a crisis, it’s the sleep deprivation in these patients.

The treatment for bipolar disorder, it is done with prescription medications, ranging from anti-depressants, mood stabilizers, and antipsychotics, depending on the stage of the disease, and for the period from the onset that it is. The accompanying psychotherapy can be a part of the treatment.

“Bipolar disorder cannot be prevented. Some of their habits can help you keep track of the events, as it did not exercise the offices at night and get a good night’s sleep, and do not use psychoactive drugs to understand the disease and make it so that the others can understand. It is good famous that show that bipolar disorder is an illness like any other, but that its manifestation is not by pain, but by the behavior,” explains the psychiatrist.

