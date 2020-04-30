Margot Robbie chose to end it with the Joker in Birds of Prey

Although part of the same universe as the cinematic harley quinn in Margot Robbie and the Joker Jared Leto not to be found in Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and Her Emancipation is Fantabulosa. According to the actress, that in addition to the star will also produce the film, you can remove the Clown for the Crime of the film was “ainformed choice” because of the connection between the two characters to interfere in the relationship of the anti-heroine-with-the-Birds-of-Prey.

“Or is it a story about harley quinn and the Joker, or he’s got to be absolutely out of” I told Robbie in an interview with the Comicbook. “It was a conscious choice to begin the film with the two of them separate”.

The actress has also stated that they have already imagined what might have happened to the “couple” between the end of the The Squadron’s Suicide and in the beginning of the The birds-of-Prey. “It was a journey, rushit, ” said Robbie.

The synopsis of the film says: “Have you ever heard that joke about a police officer, she’s a psycho, and with the princess of mafia? Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and Her Emancipation is Fantabulosa it is a tale of twisted, narrated by Harley, as she could tell. The most terrible, and the narcissistic villain of Gotham city, Roman Sionis, and his right hand man, Zsasz, start to suspend for a young woman named Cass, the town is turned upside-down in search of her. The ways of harley quinn, Huntress, Canary, Black and Renee Montoya are in, and the quartet is unlikely to have no choice but to unite for the overthrow of the Roman”.

Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and Her Emancipation is Fantabulosa it debuted on the 6th of February, in the year 2020. The tickets for the movie are already on sale.