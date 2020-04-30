Margot Robbie is still a very picky about it

Margot Robbie admitted he still finds it hard not to doubt themselves – even though it’s one of the ones most successful in the world.

Ever since she became famous with the movie The-Wolf-of-Wall-Street-star of the australian has made a number of other films, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell”, the two that have earned her a BAFTA award, and a nomination for the academy award.

But in spite of his incredible success, and Margot still has doubts about his place in the industry, and he talked about it in an interview to the british edition of Glamour magazine:

My biggest problem with it is that I had this syndrome of the impostor… I Still have it sometimes, and I think we all ask the question, ” How did you get here? You’re not good enough to do so. Who let them in?'” , he said, adding that it will still feel that way from time to time on how to conseguiur get to where he is now’.

Margot Robbie has said that despite being proud of her background in the theater, it’s in your greatest critic and always think of the flaws in his papers:

“I don’t think that you have a job where I said to myself: ‘You’re out!’. I always think, ‘you did what You had to do, but he lost that tag in here, so the next time you will do it in a different way’,” he said.

The new movie, the Birds-of-Prey

The new movie with Margot Robbie, the Birds-of-Prey, will make his debut at the Brasil on the 6th of February. And to add even more to the expectations on the movie from the villains/heroes from the DC area, Atlantic Records, and released Birds Of Prey: The Album is an album with a compiled music for women’s voices, full of stars, which follows the long-awaited, long Warner Bros. High-definition optical discs.

The first official single from the project is a collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani. Diamonds made history as the first band in the mid-term, and to use a sample from the iconic song for the Marilyn Monroe Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.

The song came accompanied by a clip from the unheard-of, which incorporates scenes of the long and audio recordings exclusive to the singer, in a scene reminiscent of the movie.