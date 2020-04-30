Millie B. Brown, on the show, bones, on the web site: “we will Not hide.”

Millie Bobby Brown she loves to take care of your skin, it’s no wonder that you have added to your brand of cosmetics, they offered by the Mills, which is an exclusive line of skincare for young women – something she was sorely lacking in the market. On the day of Stranger Things he gave an interview to the Glamour the american telling of the details of your beauty routine, products, little darlings, and made a point of saying that you don’t see a problem in the show bones, the social network, after all, the whole world has it, right?

Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown

Each person has an individual definition of beauty, and we love to the Millie! “It’s about self-expression. If you have to leave, and if you feel good, then it’s fine. But, if you’re going out and you think, ‘Maybe I should take off the lipstick-red, get out! No one else is you, no one else has your face, so no matter what you do you you you you you feel well as well. Andshe is also my philosophyhe said.

The 15-year-old also stated that, in his opinion, social networks should not be linked to the perception of beauty. “As someone else on social media is not a healthy one. I think it’s important for your followers to see her without make-up, really, really like to wake up to. It is for this reason that I love to show off my bones on the internet and be like, ‘Guys, look at this, this is horrible’. And who really cares? The whole world has them. Social networks are supposed to be a place to talk about things, and to real-life situations. I don’t think that we should hide,” he said.

On a product’s darling, the actress has revealed that she is the one moisturizer yes, this is the kind of stuff that you have secured in your bag. This, even, it would be one of the things that you would take to a deserted island. “It would probably be a hot one, so I would take plenty of my lip oil [uma espécie de óleo hidratante para os lábios] and a cleaner face,” he said.

And since we are on the subject, it’s skin, and Millie assured that you will never sleep maquiada, even though she is very tired. “I am very serious about my routine in the evening. Every Friday, I like to use a face mask,” he said.

You wrote down all the clues?