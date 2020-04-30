Orlando Bloom says he’s sex life with Katy Perry’s “blessed”

“I would say that sex is a very important part of your life, by the way, this is a way to connect, to show a feeling of privacy. Intimacy is a part of an incredibly important part of life, because if you do you can be close to someone, then you are blessed,” said the star.

Orlando Bloom also talked about how it is to be engaged to Katy Perry. The actor has made a request for a wedding at the beginning of this year, after the couple is dating for three years.

“It’s a lot of work, but we are building a house to live in, is a metaphorical one. For the two of us, and we are experienced enough to know what the chances are on a relationship. It’s always the little things that you do for each other that count. Things such as how to write a eulogy, to enjoy what they are doing, to know that you care about, what you like, and well, you can feel safe and connected. I think it’s something that we’ve tried,” said the star.

