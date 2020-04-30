Pandemic, sucks for the premiere of ‘Black Widow,’ which will be on this Thursday (30th)

The Black widow, the film is entirely devoted to the heroine as experienced by Scarlett Johansson, would go to the movies and he had his debut in the drop-down ” (photo: Marvel comics/Handout)

When the world is threatened by some force of evil, seemingly unstoppable, they are the ones who they appear in our defense: the super-heroes and-heroines. At least in the movies, where the the characters comic book save-the – planet-and also in the business of the studio, with box office millions each and every year.

However, in reality, imposed on the pandemic of the new coronavirus, regardless of the use of a mask that is adopted by the some of the theirs has always been the super-heroes have to get out of the scene for a time.

The close any of the rooms, and the suspension of the shooting, the release schedule forward the highly anticipated a scene has been changed, and the major releases for this year won’t be after you. Don’t you know exactly and then.

With the Upcoming Deadline, the year is 2019, has a history, as long the closing the franchise has become the most the box office of the story. For this to be in 2020, there was the expectation of the other releases bombastic in the world of super-heroes.

One of the very few the characters women who are part of it, the Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, who won a the plot to call their own, relying on the principle of the process of agent Natasha Romanoff. The film was going to be posted this Thursday ( 30th). New date is now the 29th of October, in the the best of the possibilities.

Unlike from Marvel comics, DC Comics, the other giant in the market, it makes a game more edgy. No Man’s Land”: 1984, continued in the story, especially the heroine, lived by Gal Gadot, in 2017 at the earliest, it was great hope a year in the studio.

Scheduled for June, the premiere was a delayed on 13 August, although there are no guarantees of the room esterão working there, or in the United States not in Brazil.

In February the pastthe DC that came with the release of Birds of prey: harley quinn and the emancipation fantabulosa, the ride the top stories of the City he or she lives with Margot Robbie. Even though the collection has been under the expectationsthe film of the figure such as the third-highest-grossing among all the titles they managed to his debut in cinema in the year 2020.

THE NEXT YEAR

In other cases, it is clear that the the meeting the public will only occur in 2021. The mission is to be the all-new lineup of heroes in the Marvel comics after the end of the Avengers, The Eternals would come into notice in the the first week of November this year, but has been pushed back to 11 February in the coming year.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the the cast account, Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajax), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), among others, that complete the all-new squad of saviours of the universe, and in the adaptation of the the comic book.

In the coming year you will also have the return Spider-Man, the third feature focusing on the character of today experienced by Tom Holland. But the date was postponed from June to July October.

His arch-enemy, Venom, which he won the movie in 2018 starring Tom Hardy, you would have a sequence of “Venom” – the Time of the killing coming up the cinemas in the coming month of October.

But the bad guys also they were met by a new coronavirus, and Sony turned the release in June of 2021.

For productions involving the characters the most well-known, hence the most awaited by the fans, for the wait it will be the biggest yet. Disney, which distributes the Marvel movies, has confirmed that a Doctor Strange in the when I first saw it the madness is Me: Love and thunder, as well as the streams of the Black Panther, and Captain Marvel, who have yet to titles set will come out only in the year 2022.It already is the most popular hero’s of DC, the City that you will win the new version finish Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne, following anticipated 2021. Just in the month of premiere it was changed, and The Batman should be landing in theaters in October, and not in the in may.

The ANIMATION

In addition to the heroes welcome from the comic books, and other important stories were left for later. The version that is not animated, Mulan would have its premiere back in march, and remains, for the time being, the risky prediction of the release for the 23 of July of this year.

The new James Bond film, The 007: No time to die, that he would have made his debut back in April, it was in November of this year while Fast & furious 9, scheduled to be complete by may 2020, it was the deferred almost a year ago in April of 2021.

In general, almost all of the productions that’s in progress, even though in its early stages, has been delayed in the Hollywood.

FIGHT’S BEEN POSTPONED

Take a look at the calendar for some of the megaestreias, and post-pandemic

Mulan – July 23, 2020

“No man’s land: the 1984 – on August 13, 2020

The Black widow – October 29, 2020

007: No time to die – the 25th of November 2020

The-Eternal – on February 11, 2021

Fast & furious 9 – April 1, 2021

But – in Time-of-carnage – June 24, 2021

The Series, on October 1, 2021

Spider-man (following Spider-Man’s away-from-home, as-yet untitled) on November 5, 2021

I: – Love and thunder – February 18, 2022

Doctor Strange, in the reign of the madness of the 25th of march 2020