Raimundos confirm that live only with a “heavy”

Fans of rock music who have been waiting for a good news, under their lives, it was his turn. This past Sunday (the 26th), the official social media for the band Digãolead singer and guitarist of the Raimundoshas published a video, confirming that it is in the near future, the band will make a live!

Also in the video, he commented, showed that, in spite of the many requests from fans for a digital display, in the “geography” of the members of the Raimundos, would be the factor that would be making it harder to live to happen as it will and the Fall of the Wedge resides in Brasília, brazil, with Fred, in Rio de Janeiro, Canisso, in São Paulo, and Marquim in Braganca Paulista, also in the São Paulo state.

Digão has looked also to the fact that the distance will affect the logistics necessary for the meeting of the coaches and all of the production of a quality event, as it is one of the greatest ways to decrease the curve of the spread of the coronavirus that is the social distance.

But even with those impediments, the Raimundos, confirmed his live, however, without specifying a date. According to the information, while a live band will play just the sounds of more heavy-duty to your repertoire of eleven songs in the style of “black t-shirt,” as Digão.

“Don’t wait for the songs such as ‘Mulher de fases’, and more pop. It will be only the stones and a lot of the things that Raimundos’t played live for a long time,” he said, revealing even a glimpse of what’s to come.

Check out the video below of the Digão do with the information live, they must have their data revealed to us in the next few days: