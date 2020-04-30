Rolling Stone magazine · As for the movie, Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr. can you give the injury, even with a US$ 100 million at the box office?

On the 16th of January 2020, and the movie Dolittlewith Robert Downey Jr., was released in the United States. Even though it had already raked in an estimated US$ 100 million, the film is considered to be a failure, mainly due to a budget of$ 175 million.

The budget is not too high so as not to be reached. Avatar and Pirates of the Caribbeanfor example, you spend each one of about$230 million. However, for a film to be considered a success, it is estimated that the amount collected exceeds the 2-to 3-times more than the amount that is used in the production process.

In spite of the drop in box office from the first to the second end-of-the-week-of-release-of – Dolittle there have been high – about 40% of the amounts collected do not make it possible for the film to reach the minimum amount in order to be considered a success.

Apparently, one of the main reasons for the high budget of the Dolittle it’s the sun Robert Downey Jr.that he has received a US$20 million to star in the film.

In Brazil, The Dolittle it debuted on the 20th of February.

