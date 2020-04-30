Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton might be starring in the remake of

The re-make of the classic The Little Shop of Horrors it seems to be going on. In accordance with the Full Circle Movie, Taron Egertonwho starred in Rocketman, you are being quoted in order to interpret Seymour’s, one of the main protagonists of the film. In addition to it, Scarlett Johanssonthat, in brief, comes to cinemas, with the film’s solo Black Widow, estrelaria the story in the role of Audrey.

On the side of the pair, Billy Porter, The (The Pose) is considered to give a voice to Audrey II, the carnivorous plant named Seymour, for the sake of your romantic interest.

The direction of the story made up by the Greg Berlanti (the producer of the Arrowverso, the co-creator of the series, You and the director With a Love of His). Already on the roadmap of the new feature is to be signed by By Matthew Robinson.

This is not the first time that The Little Shop of Horrors it receives a hard reset. The original movie was released in 1960 and directed by Roger Cormanon the basis of a script that is signed by Charles B. Griffith. Already in 1986, the film won the second, which had, under the direction of the Frank Oz the script Howard Ashman. In this version, Rick Moranis gave a new life to the Seymour, Ellen Greene played Audrey and Levi Stubbs lent his voice to The II.

The story follows Seymour Krelborn, an employee of a small florist Mushnik, who is facing a lot of problems. But things begin to change when His shows in a very exotic plant for your head, and that he had given the name of Audrey II, in honor of a man who was a woman to whom he is in love with. The mysterious plant, it begins to attract different customers. However, nothing is that simple. Seymour could not even imagine that a man who II is, in fact, is meat. But the engagement of the human with the strange plant that is growing, as well as her and her problems. His will is in the midst of the terror, after which he is forced to put the people to serve the food.

