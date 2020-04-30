Scarlett Johansson is said to have been ‘hiperssexualizada at the beginning of his career

The american actress Scarlett Johansson, 34, is famous for such films as “The Avengers”, “Lucy”, and “He’s just Not that into You,” she says he had been “hiperssexualizada” at the beginning of his career.

“I feel like that when I was working in my 20-odd years, and by the end of the 20 years old, in some way, I was stigmatized. I was very hiperssexualizada,” said the actress in a round-table discussion of the american magazine “Hollywood Reporter”.

“I think that at the time seemed to be ‘ok’ for the whole of the world. It was another time,” he said. “And I think it worked out at the time, but it was really hard for me to try to figure out how to stop being a naïve, or ‘the other woman'”.

She says that she thought of pursuing a career that is different because of the sexualization, which is something the “fill in” any more, because “it seemed like there was nowhere to go.” It was then that she went to the theatre, and has performed on Broadway in “A View From the Bridge” (2010), a project which earned her a Tony Award for it.

According to the actress, the “have entirely my own way of thinking about how I would be able to work, and the different types of opportunities that might be available to me.”