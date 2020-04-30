Scarlett Johansson on Ryan Reynolds: ‘Romantizei too much’

It is very common for Hollywood stars to get along, and it is also the most common in the relationship doesn’t work out, and for the artists to complete it.

With Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were married from 2008 to 2011, and it was no different, and in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the star has commented on the matter, and why she thinks it didn’t work out.

“My first marriage was when I was 23 years old. I didn’t have a real understanding of marriage…. Perhaps I had romanticised the other’s, I think, in some way,” he complained to herself, before you think about your current state.

“It was in a different part of my life. I think that now I’m in a place where I can make choices that are the most active. I’m a little more of this, I think, than I have ever been in,” he said.

After her marriage to Reynolds and Scarlett was previously married to French journalist Romain Dauriac in between 2014 and 2017, with both of them having a daughter named Rose, who is currently in the five-year-old. Currently, she is the wife of actor Colin Jost.

Noting that, coincidentally, all the characters from the comic books, the two interpret it today (the Black Widow, and Deadpool, respectively), we already had a relationship in the comics.

What do you think of the claims of the actress?

