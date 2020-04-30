Scott Disick enjoys a past relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick seems to look fondly on the time he spent with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children.

At the beginning of this week, the owner will “like” a post, an account for the fans to Kourtney, who showed an old photo of the former couple kissing passionately in a parking garage.

On the same day as the activity on the social network, He has been photographed with his girlfriend Sophia Richie at the Malibu, while the couple enjoyed a day of relaxation and fun together at the beach.

Scott, a 36-year-old and Kourtney, 41, were together for almost 10 years before on account of the alleged god of the promise. They are the parents of Mason, 10 years old, Alone of the seven, and It was five.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in April of last year, is a healer and a spiritual on the island of Bali, said that they were soul-mates.

At that time, the elder sister of Kim Kardashian said: “I Normally don’t like that kind of thing, but really, I’m trying to connect to, and improved my relationships. I don’t know what is the definition of a ‘soul-mate’, but Scott and I are going to be in their lives forever. We were like soul mates, so to speak. It doesn’t matter. If we are together or not.”

Kourtney celebrates the 41-year-old Scott

Kourtney Kardashian completed the 41-year-old this week, and once you get into a parade for the birthday of your friends and relatives, in their cars, on the street, in their home in Calabasas, Calif., serving as social distancing, to help the non-spread of the coronavirus, it was celebrated on the date by a day later, with her ex, Scott Disick, father of their three children.

The two of them prove that they continue to be a strong relationship despite the separation. Kourtney was seen exiting his house with Disick.

In several of the photos you post online, and the founder of the website life-style, Poosh, and your ex 36-year-old was seen leaving a house in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday, the 19th of April, causing fans to speculate whether they spent the night together.

He was carrying a duffle bag Louis Vuitton while loading things in the car with her. They have been seen using the masks for protecting against the coronavirus, but is wearing sunglasses. They broke up shortly after that.

In spite of being together for the sake of their children Mason, Penelope and Reign, He has been dating for two years, the model and socialite, Sofia Richie.