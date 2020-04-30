Search for age Maisie Williams in the shoot out after the latest episode of the War of the Thrones

In the second episode of the season to the end of the War of the Thrones has spawned a curious phenomenon on the net. The research on age Maisie Williams, the actress who plays the role of Arya Stark fired once, in a scene from the next chapter in the series, which was broadcast on Monday evening.

If you are a fan of the series and haven’t seen the new episode, it is best not to continue reading. Arya Stark did an amazing scene in episode 2 of the eighth season of the hit series ‘ most watched of all time. Knowing that death is on the way, the youngest daughter of Ned Stark and was involved with Gendry, the bastard son of the previous king, Robert Baratheon.

The reaction of the viewers didn’t have to split up and there have been many who have used the net to find out what is the age of the character, Maybe, but it’s also the one of Maisie, a character in the play.

It should be noted that She appears at the beginning of the series as a kid, and even though they have the past several seasons, the viewers have seen the character grow, and there was a doubt as to whether he was still a minor.

In the HBO tv – in the Uk – who already know how to predict the phenomenon and published them in a post on Twitter, where it appears that the young woman She is already 18 years old.

By the age of 18 in the Brotherhood, you should have: – Had a pet.

– Moved out on your own.

– Travelled extensively.

– Had the the kill list.

– Pretended to be of the opposite sex to evade capture.

– Been blind to for a while.

– Ticked at least three people off of your kill list. — HBO (@HBO_UK) April 21, 2019

“At the age of 18 years of age at the Brotherhood, we already must not be taken for a pet; a change of the home; traveling; made up a list of targets for murder, pretended to have been of the gender opposite to avoid being raped; having been blind to it for a while, and have killed at least three people are on the list of targets,” reads the publication.

The actress who gives life to the She is also of legal age, just turned 22 years old. In spite of the record of the research work, the scene is cozy and intimate behind the scenes.

Maisie Williams said that when he received the script for the scene, even thought it is a joke, when he realized that he was serious and the creators have left it more at ease, and said to him, it will only show what you want. And so it went on.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to keep myself very private, I don’t think that it’s important for Arya to be the issue. The scene in question, and it has nothing to do with it,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.