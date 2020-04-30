Selena Gomez buying a house, which was Tom Petty for a$ 25-million, says the journal – Who is the

+



Selena Gomez is photographed by a paparazzo (Photo: BACKGRID)

Selena Gomez is in a new house, this is what it says on the website of Variety magazine. The house is assessed at 4, 9 billion (approximately us$ 25 million) it has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a music studio and even a studio to do yoga.

The property is a house in Los Angeles, california, in the United States, which was established in 1989 and tailor-made for the singer Tom Petty and as for his wife, Jane Benyoonce in the house where they lived on the ground, only to be destroyed in a fire, causing the couple to plan a new residence from scratch.

Tom and Jane broke up in 1996, and she continued to live in the house until the year 2015. The house has been put up for sale and had a buyer by the end of 2018, which passed the property on to Selena a little more than one year from date of purchase.

A new home, Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback/TheRealtor.com)

