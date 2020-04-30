Selena Gomez turns into a doll for the new version of the music video for “Boyfriend”

As previously reported, Selena Gomez took advantage of the success of the “Boyfriend” track from the deluxe version of the album is “Rare”, and has released a new music video for the song.

This time, she turns into a doll to the “Doll” Version, a version done with dolls and stop motion animation, recreating all the scenes from the original clip

See the following:

Most recently, Selena Gomez told in an interview to Zane Lowe, who is building a recording studio inside of your very own home at this time of the quarantine, and that there will be new music very soon.

In the same interview, Selena Gomez has also revealed her admiration for Rihanna, saying to be a fan of the singer of Barbados, from the very beginning of his career with the infamous book of photos from her in the living room of his home.

The deluxe version of the album is “Rare”, was released by Selena Gomez on the 9th of April, and in addition to the “Boyfriend” comes up with the unknown “She”, and “Mercy”.