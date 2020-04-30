Sophie Turner criticized the actress for the Marvel: ‘don’t be stupid’

One of the key recommendations of the authorities in order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus that is the social isolation.

Most recently, Evangeline Lilly, author of the heroine’s Fights in the Marvel movies, said that she refused to remain in isolation because she values her freedom above all else.

On his Instagram Stories, Sophie Turner, who is currently in quarantine together with her husband, Joe, Jonas, gave a indirect for a colleague in the profession.

“Get in the house. They are not stupid, even if you value your freedom, rather than their own health. I don’t give a damn about your freedom and liberty. You can be infecting other people, and other vulnerable members of the population, to do so. So, to stay in the house. It is not legal, and it’s not clever,” she said.

Recently, on Instagram, Evangeline has shared a photo of a cup of tea, and fortified his opinion, again and again.

“Just leave it to the kids at the camp. They have washed their hands before they go in. They are joking around and laughing,” he wrote.

The actress has suffered from several criticisms, mainly due to the fact of her living with a parent in treatment for leukemia.

Protection

In the latter end of the week, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with first child, went out for a walk.

On his Instagram Stories, the actress shared a photo in which she and her husband to appear wearing gloves and masks, in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus.

“Don’t play around. Stay safe, everyone,” she wrote.

Even though they have not confirmed the pregnancy, sources close to the couple told the tabloid Just Jared, the baby has to be born in the middle of this year.

“The couple have been keeping things a secret, but his friends and family are super excited for them,” said a source.

Sophie Turner’s critical influencers for the promotion of a dubious

What is the Coronavirus

The Sars-Cov-2 is the newest member of the family is already well-known. It is made up of a virus that originated in wild animals. Some of these have infected humans and has caused other outbreaks. Coronavirus is a family of these viruses. The name is derived on account that they have their own structures in the form of a crown. They tend to circulate among animals, such as rodents and bats. But the disease began affecting humans as well. The virus that causes changes in spontaneous and random, so there is as yet no medication is good enough to fight the disease.

These are the ones that are responsible for respiratory tract infections and has led to other diseases as well.

How is the coronavirus began to spread

The new coronavirus began to spread to China in 2019 at the latest, to gain a temporary name, 2019,, n-Company. Then there was the ‘baptism’ official: SARS-CoV-2, which is an acronym of the full title in English: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2. (free translation of: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus).

According to the survey, 80% of those are mild, and the mortality rate is among the elderly. This is in addition to carriers of other diseases, especially cardiovascular disease, you can get a version of the criticism of the Covid-19.

Symptoms

According to the world health organization (World Health Organization), the most common symptoms of the new coronavirus is the cough dry, or with effusion, fever above 37 ° c), and, in some cases, the fever is not obvious, such as, for example, the young, the elderly, immune-suppressed, those who were born with an immune deficiency and shortness of breath.

In addition to these, there may be: kidney failure, muscle aches, nasal congestion, sore throat, diarrhea.

The transmission

By air: – the transmission and reception can occur through the saliva, mucus, and the tiny droplets that are expelled by the mouth, such as sneezing and the snot, coughing, and even speaking. Those droplets have come in contact with the mucous membrane of the eyes, nose and mouth, causing the infection.

Contact: a Kiss, a hug, a handshake, or touch surfaces that are infected, such as a mobile phone, the doorknobs, the handrails, the support of the public transport, computer keys, or other keys. If you are infected, the virus is highly communicable through your hands.

Pets allowed

There is no claim that the animals are able to transmit the virus to humans. At the end of the month of February, the chinese authorities had reported that a dog had contracted the coronavirus, and its owner was already infected with a virus.

Prevention

1 – it’s One of the deterrents to more effective counter-COVID-19, is to wash your hands thoroughly, including the back, underside of the nail, and forearm, and use the alcohol gel in the same place, right after the washing. The alcohol in the gel will form a protective layer, and the virus does not survive him, and therefore, it is unable to attach to the surface of the body. Thus, it is avoided to bring the virus to the mucous membranes. For example, in the case of an itch, and taking care of the hygiene of your hands, it is not able to install it on the mucous membranes such as the nose, mouth, and eyes, where it intends to install to, and to cause all of the trouble spread of the disease.

(2) When you cough or sneeze, the best thing to do is to put your elbow in your mouth. It is never hands on.

3 – frequent Cleaning of objects that are used daily such as computers, telephones, cell phones, car keys, door handles, steering wheel etc. with the alcohol gel or alcohol in the ‘ 70s.

4 – do Not go to places with crowds.

5 – don’t share personal items such as drinking glasses, utensils, towels, etc.

6 – Maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from all persons, especially those with tose, or anything.

7 – Avoid touching the face before you can perform a free required.

8 – Avoid greeting people with a kiss, a hug or a squeeze of the hand, and if you have any flu-like symptoms, to avoid leaving the house.

9 – Use of disposable tissues.

10 – masks: Masks should only be used by persons who are coughing with a runny nose, sneezing, or who is suspected of the disease. On the other hand, it does not prevent, as it ended up stirring up more often in face-to ajeitá it, and there could be cross contamination.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment against the Covid-a 19-a disease that is caused by a new coronavirus. Those who are infected receive the treatment, which will relieve the symptoms. According to the Ministry of Health, the recommended treatment is bed rest and a doubling of the consumption of water to drink. There is still no specific vaccine for the prevention of the contamination and against the coronavirus.

The measures taken to alleviate the symptoms are:

1 – Drugs for pain and fever (antipyretic and analgesic drugs that do not contain ibuprofen). With the follow-up medical care, and that you know exactly what medication is the right one.

2 – a cool-mist Humidifier in the bedroom or a hot bath to ease the pain of a guarantee, and a cough.

3) do Not self-medicate: drugs containing ibuprofen for example, can not be used in the event of a suspicion of a coronavirus. It should be on the recommendation of a medical practitioner.

The application

Software has released a software application that helps you with tips on care for both the prevention of disease, in addition to an on-line assessment of his medical condition, and displays by local service closest to you. You just have to download the mobile phone and the Coronaviruses (SUS). There is also a telephone provided by the Ministry of Health once the Health. Just plug 136.