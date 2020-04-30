The actor from Disney’s Cameron Boyce he died at the age of 20 years old – Death

The voice actor of Disney’s Cameron Boyce, well-known for her interpretations of the tv series “The Descendants” and “Go”, has died at the age of 20 years. The u.s. had suffered a seizure in his sleep. The information has been confirmed by the family ABC News.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we have lost at Cameron this morning,” said a representative of the family. “He died in sleep due to a seizure which was the result of a medical condition for which it was to be dealt with,” he adds on.

Boyce was born on may 28, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, usa, and was even known to take part in the movie “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2” with Adam Sandler. He made his debut only a nine-year-old in the horror film “Mirrors”.

The actor has dedicated to philanthropy, and was a frequent presence on Instagram, which had 8.5 million followers.