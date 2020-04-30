The book revision of “the Hunger Games” is the date of the release

The book is a prelude to the saga The Hunger Gameswho was given the title of The song of birds, and of serpents,won the date-of-release.

The book, written by Suzanne Collins, you will come to the country on the last day June 19, just a month after the launch in the United States, in the Publishing house Version, which was published in the prequel trilogy that told the story of Katniss Everdeen, played in the cinemas Jennifer Lawrence.

The date of the commencement of the pre-sale will be announced soon by the publishing house.

In the story, if you will go for 64 years prior to the events already portrayed in the three books of the Hunger Games, which has also been adapted into four movies, and will focus on the past and the character Coriolanus Snow.

According to Collins, a a statement issued in June of 2019, the work will be focused in the years after the Dark Days, in a failed rebellion in Panem.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state-of-the-nature, of who we are and what we’ve figured out that it is necessary for our survival,”wrote to the author. “The 10-year period of post-war reconstruction, commonly referred to as the Dark Days, when the country of Panem fight to re-establish itself – providing a fertile environment for the characters to struggle with these issues, and, thus, develop their views of the world.”

This One’s Easy.





Comments

comments