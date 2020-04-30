The controversy, James’s and Charles’s canceled, this time for the use of the word is considered racist, learn more about it!

The year has barely started, and James, Charles it is the centre of a controversy on social media. In the evening, on this Wednesday (01st), with the hashtag #JamesCharlieIsOverParty arrived at the Trending Topics on Twitter, and that’s because he sang a song that had the word “Nigga”, and he repeated it.

“Nigga” is a term that, in the past it has been used by american whites to refer to black people and saying that blacks were inferior to whites, so-called sub-humans. The word that generates a lot of debate, as it is used in a lot of music, from rap, and it must be problematized when it is used by black people, but when used by white people becomes a matter of extremely racist.

Therefore, many netizens are blasting James for the use of the word, and saying that he is a racist. The make-up artist was the subject of a termination in the past year, after it has been exposed by a former friend, Tati Westbrook, and they lost a million subscribers on YouTube and millions of followers on Instagram, but later he was able to recover, to argue their side of the story to the public.

The new controversy with the use of the word “nigga” a few people, not many, according to James on Twitter by saying that he was just singing the song.

Check out these tweets:

#jamescharlesisoverparty Here’s the deal: James, I was at a party and he was playing rap music, in the lyrics of that song had the word “nigga,” and James repeated it in a loud voice. Nigga is a slang term in the English language, meaning “black” or “negro.” pic.twitter.com/0PjMkipIEV — we sat there and 🎗 (@sweetenerxc) January 1, 2020

semi-pro, j4m3s, which consiguiu to be cancelled for over two decades in a row #jamescharlesisoverparty pic.twitter.com/SBJPB18MSR — edøarda (@arcticlairo) January 1, 2020

just waiting for a video for “i made a mistake,” which starts out with a whisper and ends in a cry #jamescharlesisoverparty pic.twitter.com/xmrT4zQR5V — anainha (@strwnger_) January 1, 2020

#jamescharlesisoverparty

And we’re going to starting to be a mid-to cancel a G4Y, which was already cancelled pic.twitter.com/lUzVIUj8pa — javier ERRØR 404 SHE has DESTABILIZED THIS ACCOUNT (@psychojavy) January 1, 2020