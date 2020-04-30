The Golden globes will be decisive for the future of the Series on the big screen – 04/01/2020 – Illustrated

It is not an exaggeration to say that the performance of the Series at the awards ceremony of the Golden Globe awards, scheduled to take place on the evening of this Sunday (5th) in Los Angeles, it can be crucial to the aspirations of the cinema to the streaming platform.

With emplacado to 17 nominations, in the categories of cinema, -4 of them in the two top races for best drama and best comedy or musical win at the awards ceremony, which opens the season of awards in Hollywood could mean for the legitimacy of the current attempt of the platform is to be established as a place not only of the series that are worthy of a marathon or the blockbusters they are dictated by algorithms, but a film with a capital “C”.

In the past year, their biggest bet, to the season of awards shows, “Rome”, by the mexican Alfonso Cuarón, he was out of contention for best picture at the Golden globes. At the Oscars, it was desbancado for “the Green Book: The Guide” by Peter Farrelly.

At this time, the company is live streaming it decided to quadruple the bet, with the heavy-weights and styles to suit all tastes.

There’s the return of the master by Martin Scorsese to the world of the gangsters on the road in the epic “The Irishman”. The “Kramer vs. Kramer” up-to-date for the 21st century, “the Story of a Marriage, with Scarlett Johansson, and Adam Driver. And the “Two Worlds”, by the brazilian Fernando Meirelles, which follows a meeting between those opposed to pope Benedict the 16th, and san Francisco in a drama with good humor that the foreign representatives, for the back of the Golden Globe awards every now and then, usually to honor.

Even Eddie Murphy has broken a drought of three years in order to get “hello, My Name Is Dolemite”, the biography of a comedy act, which has been a huge success when you take on the persona of a pimp foul-mouthed —even if he doesn’t do it in front of the World, nostalgic of once upon a Time, in a… Hollywood” as the best picture-comedy or musical Murphy’s is one of the favourites for the best actor in the genre.

In either case, it’s a chance to Sign out-of-hand simply by shaking the payoff is very small.

In addition, the other strong competitors in this edition of the Golden Globe awards are “the Joker”, from the Todd Philipps, “1917”, “Sam Mendes”, “Between the Knife and the Secrets of Rian Johnson’s “Rocketman”, by Dexter Fletcher and south korea, “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, who won the Palme d’or at Cannes last year.

In the final, the winner is almost certain of the distinction of the best film in a foreign language, you can take away from martin Scorsese with the award for best direction in accordance with the predictions of the experts.

“Parasite” is, however, an exception within the selection in addition to the conventional of this year’s Golden Globe awards. Among those mentioned, there are a few of the movies that are shown through the book in traditional hollywood style, the reinforcing of the stereotype of the award is to honor most of the great stars, rather than the content of the works in the competition.

To make matters worse, there is no movie directed by the women in the two major categories in a year that Greta Gerwig has earned the criticism of his adaptation of the literary classic “Lovely Ladies”, and Lulu Wang, has made a lot of people are touched with “The Farewell”, it’s almost all in chinese.

Both of these yields are represented by their actors, Saoirse Ronan (best actress drama) and Awkwafina (best actress in a comedy or musical, though.

The actress Natalie Portman, who two years ago made a mockery of the absence of women in historical ceremony —in its 80 years of existence, only five women have been reported to the better direction by announcing a category, and here are some of the men and officers indicated”, it probably wouldn’t be very happy.

Women appear to more strongly among the nominees in the categories of television.

They dominate among the best in the series and in a drama, for example, with a “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “the Killing of Eve” and “The Morning Show”, the last of the just released Apple TV+. The exception is “Succession”, from the CHANNELS, a family that owns a media empire.

In addition to this, it is not impossible that we’ll see another chapter of the accession of the uk, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s creator and the protagonist of the “Fleabag”, and Amazon Prime.

She is —quite literally— full of awards, the Emmy awards in September. Now, it’s Andrew Scott, who lives in the “father cat” in the second season, they also clinched a spot in the category of actor in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or TV movie at the Golden globes.

He and Ramy Youssef, who is running for the best actor in a series, comedy or musical for “Ramy”, the Hulu’s, they were considered to be some of the best surprises on TV last year.

Some absences, however, were particularly important. Productions are critically acclaimed as “the Eyes of those who Condemn”, from the Series, and “Watchmen”, for HBO, they were out of it.

And then, in the categories of film, Lupita Nyong’it was rejected because of his role in the “We” in the death of Jordan Peele, while Cate Blanchett has been nominated for the adaptation of the best-selling “Where are You, Bernadette?”, the failure of the critics and at the box office.

77. the Golden globes

On Sunday (5th) starting from the 21, the AND

Take a look at who your competitors are in each category:

The best film in drama

– ‘1917’

– ‘Up The Irish’

– ‘The joker’

– ‘The story of a Marriage’

– ‘Two Worlds’

Best picture-comedy or musical

– ‘Jojo Rabbit’

– ‘Hello, My Name Is Dolemite’

– Between the Knives, and the Secrets’

– ‘Once upon a Time in the… the Hollywood’

– ‘Rocketman’

Outstanding lead actor in a drama film

– Christian Bale, ‘Ford versus Ferrari’

Antonio Banderas ‘Pain and Glory’

– Adam Driver: the ‘Story of Marriage’

– Joaquin Phoenix As ‘The Joker’

– Jonathan Pryce, ‘Two Worlds’

Best actress in a motion picture drama

– Cynthia Erivo, ‘Harriet’

– Scarlett Johansson’s ‘History of Marriage’

– Saoirse Ronan, ‘Lovely Ladies’

– Charlize Theron ‘The Story’

– Renée Zellweger, the ‘Judy’

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy or musical

Daniel Craig as you say, ‘society of Secrets’

– Roman, Griffin, Davis, ‘Jojo Rabbit’

– Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘once upon a Time in the… the Hollywood’

– Taron Egerton, ‘Rocketman’

– Eddie Murphy as ‘hello, My Name Is Dolemite’

Best actress in a motion picture-comedy or musical

Ana de Armas, Between the Knives, and the Secrets’

– Awkwafina, ‘The Last Night’

– Cate Blanchett, ‘Where Are You, Bernadette?’

– Beanie Feldstein, ’Booksmart’

Emma Thompson’s ’Late Night’

Best drama series

– ‘Big Little Lies’

– ‘The Crown’

– ‘The Killing Of Eve’

– ‘The Morning Show’

– ‘Succession’

Best comedy series

– ‘Barry’

– ‘Fleabag’

– ‘The Method Of Kominsky’

– ‘The Wonderful Sra. Maisel’

– ‘The Politician’

Best actress in a drama series

– Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’

– Olivia Colman, ‘The Crown’

– Jodie Comer, ‘The Killing Of Eve’

– Nicole Kidman, ‘Big Little Lies’

– Reese Witherspoon’s ‘The Morning Show’

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

– Brian Cox’s ‘Succession’

Kit Harington, ‘Game of Thrones’

– Rami Malek,, ‘Cr. ‘Robot’

– Tobias Menzies, ‘The Crown’

– Billy Porter, In ‘The Pose’

Best actress in a series, comedy or musical

– Christina Applegate, ‘Dial a Friend to Death

– Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Wonderful Sra. Maisel’

– Kirsten Dunst, ” On Becoming a God in Central Florida.’

– Natasha Lyonne, ‘Russian Doll’

– Phoebe Waller-Bridge In The ‘Fleabag’

Best actor in a series, comedy or musical

Michael Douglas, The Method Kominsky‘

Bill Hader, ‘The Barry’

– Ben Platt, ‘The Politician’

Paul Rudd, ‘Living with Yourself’

– Ramy Youssef, ‘Ramy’