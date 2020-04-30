The husband of Kim Kardashian will introduce the event, the evangelical anti-LGBTQ+

The husband of the star, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, will be in the stadium, and Tempe in the state of Arizona, being the master of ceremony of a meeting of evangelical anti-LGBTQ+. The whole world already knows that Kanye west has joined the world of christianity recently, but his attitude comes in offending a lot of fans.

In accordance with the Poẽ in the round, after revealing who will be taking part in this event in which the participants are none other than: Ché Ahn, Lou Engle, and Cindy Jacobs have openly declared to be homophobic, and voting for Trump, her husband, and Kim will be involved in a new controversy.

Recommended content: