The husband of Kim Kardashian will introduce the event, the evangelical anti-LGBTQ+

The husband of the star, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, will be in the stadium, and Tempe in the state of Arizona, being the master of ceremony of a meeting of evangelical anti-LGBTQ+. The whole world already knows that Kanye west has joined the world of christianity recently, but his attitude comes in offending a lot of fans.
In accordance with the Poẽ in the round, after revealing who will be taking part in this event in which the participants are none other than: Ché Ahn, Lou Engle, and Cindy Jacobs have openly declared to be homophobic, and voting for Trump, her husband, and Kim will be involved in a new controversy.
The other two names are to what they should do in the event that it is David Herzog and Guillermo Maldonado, and in the second, he said all that the Trump was the plan of God, of the United States. Speaking at an anti-gay, a religious leader, which I used to write on the social network: “You do not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God. Don’t fool yourself; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals”, arrested for trying to charge for having sex with the boys on app Grindr.
