The Italian team is looking at the possible entry into Formula E – Formula E

The co-founder of Fisker Automotive, Gianfranco Pizzuto, said in his social network who is willing to create an Italian team to come in the category of electric cars

In spite of the global crisis on account of a coronavirus, in the Formula, And then follows the awakening of interest not only to large companies in the automotive world, but also in the business of the branch, such as the Italian Gianfranco Pizzuto, who said this week that it is interested in forming a team to enter in the category of electric cars.

An Italian known as “the pioneer of the electric car”, and sent to the Fisher Karma was one of the first vehicles to hybrid-electric project, which also received an investment from actor Leonardo diCaprio. Is the Fisker Automotive, however, even with this investment, he declared bankruptcy in 2014, and it was bought out by businessman Richard Li, the Hong Kong and macau.

In your first post on the subject, the co-founder of and an investor in the Fisker Automotive (the manufacturer of the hybrid car), posted a picture of a Gen2 with the paint and the tires, well be questioned, including by using the logo of Bentley, the automaker’s british luxury car.

It is just amazing to see the interest that the new, possible to (Italian-Turkish) Formula And the Team is creating. Thank you @sniffermedia for the kind interview and They Zocchi you are watching the Formula 1 And the “Drive to Survive” series for the online…https://t co/LJeQoXtnzS https://t.co/8aR6A37vJ7 — Gianfranco Pizzuto (@GFranco1961) April 27, 2020

However, an official spokesperson of the Bentley, has confirmed to Autosport that the manufacturer has no interest in being a part of the grid from the Formula E. it is Worth noting that the Bentley is part of Volkswagen Group, which already has teams on the grid from the category of Audi, and Porsche.

Gianfranco Pizzuto has worked at Jaguar Land Rover Italy in November of last year, in a post on his LinkedIn profile, announced today a technical partnership with Mark Lander, the owner of the company, is a Turkish battery, and the software IMECAR Elektronic.

In addition to Gen2, with a painting of a Bentley, the other models that have been released by an Italian, using the trademarks of the other manufacturers that are not currently on the grid of Formula E, such as Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren.

“I like to start something from scratch and seek out some of these ideas with the electrical engineering and the Formula is perfect for this,” said Pizzuto in an interview with the The Race. “I’ve got a huge selection of engineers with good ideas, and I want to be in a position to run in the year 2022.”

“Mark and his company have adequate knowledge in motors and drives, and we have a strong network of vendors who can do this job. From a technical point of view, we have all the ingredients.”

In spite of the negative part of the Bentley, Pizzuto said that, we have good contacts with other manufacturers, in particular, in the FIAT-Chrysler Automobiles, and it’s guaranteed that you will have a conversation with them about the project.

The Ferrari belongs to the FIAT group, recently said that he would consider further categories, in addition to F1, if it is approved by the ceiling on the budget in the category, after multi-coronavirus.

In spite of all the plans, Pizzuto, there is a barrier: to the grid of a Formula, And it is now full with 12 teams. That is, to be able to get in the category, and an Italian will have you cheering for one of the teams on the grid, the current one, or buy one of these to form your own team.