The list of the City, and the best science fictions in one place

The list of the City have selected the 5 longest science-fiction for you to maratonar

The List of the City this week, he decided to bring in some of the adventures, for those of you who enjoy a good sci-fi. Scenes of futuristic shows, the special effects… all brought together in one place.

Without a doubt, there is nothing better than for us to venture into a good fiction for us as well. Enjoy this time with a bucket of popcorn, a delicious, in-house movie. It is not because they are the living-rooms of the theatres are closed, we can’t enjoy the best of the big screen into our homes. Check out our list that is based on the book of the Series:

The children of the Dream (2006)

You know, Alfonso Cuarón takes us to the future, set in 2027. For some reason, women can no longer become pregnant. The youngest human has died at the age of 18 years old, and humanity to discuss the serious possibility of extinction. Theodore Faron (Clive Owen), an ex-activist, and he is disappointed that he became a bureaucrat. He lives in a London torn apart by violence, and by the sects and the nationalist in the war.

In this way, sought after by his ex-wife, Julian (Julianne Moore), Theodore is introduced to a young girl who is mysteriously pregnant. They will go to protect her at all costs, because I believe that the child will come to be the salvation of the human family.

Thus, Cuarón will involve us in a story that is full of challenges, and in scenes of high tension. Humanity’s only hope may still be alive, and ready to be reborn.

To The Source (2010)

It certainly is a good plot bringing together Christopher Nolan’s direction and Leonardo DiCaprio on the cast list couldn’t get out of it. This is what we can give in a long The Origin Of It. The story revolves around a group of thieves who steal valuable secrets from deep subconscious during the dream of the people, and when the mind is at its most vulnerable. And it only goes to say this about the plot, so as not to fall into the temptation to reveal the most important details of the story.

According to the synopsis, the officer, “in a world where it’s possible to get into the minds of men, and Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is among the best in the art of stealing valuable secrets of the unconscious mind, during the state of sleep”. In addition to this, he is a fugitive, and he is not able to return to the United States because of the death of Mal (Marion Cotillard).

Desperate to see their children, Cobb agrees to a daring mission, as proposed by Saito (Ken Watanabe), a japanese businessman, entering into the mind of Richard Fischer (Cillian Murphy), the heir to an empire, an economic, and to plant the idea of desmembrá it. To accomplish this, he counts with the help of a partner, Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a fledgling architect of dreams Ariadne (Ellen Page) and Eames (Tom Hardy), who can’t disguise the way you need to in the world of dreams.

Copies – back to life (2018)

In fact, we can leave out of this list, the figure of the great Keanu Reeves-so-critically acclaimed films of today. In the long-Jeffrey Nachmanoff, He is Will’s Daughter, is a psychiatrist. Using his work, and he becomes obsessed with bringing his family back after they lost her in a tragic car accident. Even if it means challenging a good part of the government, and, above all, the laws of physics.

He uses both needles are huge, and the helmets of steel and holographic displays panels. It accesses the memory on a virtual pinboard, with the right sound and route light between the brain’s nerve cells, but after that it stores the thoughts of a person in a crate, the metal looks rusty.

The Code Is 8 – Way (2019)

The pair co-star Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell, the film presents a society that is marked by a special power, and a political system that is quite advanced technology in robotics and drones. The cousins Amell interpret a Series of Reed (right to Know), a young woman’s struggle to survive, and in order to save his mother from a degenerative disease, and Garrett (Stephen), the leader of a criminal gang and a drug dealer.

In addition, the company is driven by the power of the military, strict, and ruthless. Forgiveness and mercy are not part of the rules. The people who are born with special powers which are controlled like a dog with a collar and forced to work for the government, created just for you.

In the end, Reed sees himself in a difficult decision: to abide by the rules and you don’t get the resource you need to pay for the treatment of the mother, or to join in the Garret, and, on the way to the hidden crime, and traffic, to earn money.

We came to see you yesterday (2019)

According to the executive summary of the official, C. J., and Sebastian are two of the best friends of teenagers talented in the world of science. When his older brother C. J., he was murdered unjustly by the police, and the two built a time machine to go back in time and try to avoid the tragedy that has happened to you.

In the end, We came to see you yesterday it’s a sci-fi adventure about family, cultural differences, and the universal need to correct the mistakes of the past. Under the direction of Stefon, Bristol, and the production of Spike Lee, and the narrative takes on a building, and flawless execution. The paradoxes and the complications that are caused by the time travel, science, energy production, and a lot of action, culminating in a series of spectacular in the film.

However, the List of the City as well as to entertain and help pass the days in the quarantine, by following these tips, you are trying to convey a little bit of teaching, and knowledge. Embark on these adventures and have some fun with these science fictions.

By: Lisa Alfonso

