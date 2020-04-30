The movie land of the Cruella Emma Stone) gets a date to the premiere

Disney is developing a film focused on Cruella De Vilcreated by the actress Emma Stone the La-La Land, Singing The Seasons. The long time he had not the date been revealed, but the company has put in a long solo to the top on your calendar The 23rd of December, in the year 2020. In addition to this, the entertainment giant has revealed the dates for the Marvel movies, Star Wars, and Avatar.

Figure antagonizará in the form of a 101 Dalmatians it should be played by a great actress, and such names as Nicole Kidman (Dogville), Emma Thompson (Nanny McPhee), Charlize Theron (Mad Max), and Juliane Moore. (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) that are listed for the character.

Tony McNamara (With) will write the screenplay for the feature, which will be released on December 23, 2020, in the United States.