The new album, Bieber will have to Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Kehlani, ” says the website – 03/01/2020

The return of Justin Bieber to the world of music with her 5th studio album is coming. At least, that’s what it says on the us website TMZ.

According to the website, sources close to Bieber confirmed that the singer has invited stars such as Post-Malone, Travis Scott, Kehlani, to participate in the album, which still has no release date announced but should be announced in mid-march.

The month has been chosen, among other things, to be the birthday of Bieber as he celebrates 26 years on the 1st of march. In may, according to TMZ, will be the beginning of the show.

The last full-length studio album released by the american was the Purpose, in November of 2015. Before that, Bieber has developed in the united states (2012), Under The Claw (2011) – My World 2.0 (2010).

In relation to the name of the new album, TMZ reported that “Forever” may be the word you have chosen. That’s because the singer recently tatuou a word on the neck – “Purpose” and “Believe” are also on the skin of the world”.