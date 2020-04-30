The new collaboration from the Halsey, and a Marshmello ‘Be Kind’ will be released this week, the Daily Rio

Halsey and Marshmello are making ready to launch a new partnership this week.

The pair shared the same look of floral to your social media accounts, revealing that it is in the sharing of the new song, ‘Be Kind’ on Friday (may 1).

Halsey has recently performed as part of a live broadcast on the benefits of the Jersey, 4 Jersey , and raising money from individuals and local businesses in his home state to be affected by a pandemic of a coronavirus .

It is also confirmed that it would donate 100, protective masks for use in hospitals in California , as the U.S. continues fighting against the Covid – 19. Halsey added that he was “not surprised, with all the medical workers on the front lines”.

The singer released his new album, ‘Manic’ at the beginning of the 1270s. In a critique of the four-star rating , the NME described the album as “a reflection on a stream of consciousness about family, love, and fame, ”Adding,“ This album is very much a document of her life, her love, her pain, her hope, and are presented with all of the barriers below.

Halsey (Picture: Getty Images)

“The concepts of the previous band, were not convincing in and of themselves, but when you take all the stories back to their core staff, Halsey has made a record that’s as thrilling as it is vulnerable, and their best effort yet. This is the world of Ashley, it’s very nice to meet you. ”

Halsey recently said that she wants to do an entire album of songs in the style of his recent ” Bring Me to The co-operation of the Horizon, ‘Experiment On Me’ .

Marshmello, in the meantime, he shared together with