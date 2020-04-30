The one who teaches the movement is canceled, of which it is a part of Greta Thunberg

In this instance, the Swedish Greta Thunberg took 21 days to cross the Atlantic ocean by sail boat. She came from Virginia, in the United States, towards Europe, and reached the continent of europe is slightly delayed for the opening of the COP of 25, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which will go up on Friday (the 13th).

No, you didn’t read it wrong. “The pirralha” — in the words of the president of the brazilian Jair jair bolsonaro — elected personality of the year ” by Time magazine, who took on the authorities of the whole world, at the Summit Meeting on the Climate Action of the United Nations, which took place in September in New York city, he arrived in Lisbon after a long journey by boat, which was provided with only the propulsion of the wind and the tides. When he arrived in the sailing La Vagabonde) in the capital of the Portuguese, in this instance, it was long-awaited by the press of the whole world.

When you change to a flight with less than eight hours to navigate the course of three weeks, But he called for more attention to the environmental impact of air travel is that any alerts from the scientific, academic study or discourse, which may be made in the COP25.

Even before that, the movement has emerged in the native land of the Rift. There’s a term in Swedish for that, “Flygskam”, which means something like “shame’ em fly”. One of the earliest pioneers and was the singer’s Staffan Lindberg, who has announced that in 2017 its decision to stop flying. The athlete Björn Ferry, olympic medalist, has also stopped flying to the races. He compares the effort to adopt sustainable lifestyles while training for the Olympics: “If I have a goal. I want to find a sustainable lifestyle, I want to be free of petroleum-derived products by 2025. So, I’ve got to try,” he said in an interview with the news agency of the German VERSION.

“You’ve got to pay the price of having a goal, it’s the same as when I had the dream of becoming an olympic champion. It is not enough to only train twice a week, you will have to train each and every day for the next two years. It’s the same with this. If you mean that you have to spend a few days on the train, so that’s what I do, I do.”

The Zero-offset

The movement is gaining traction outside of Sweden. Campaigns such as ” the Flight is Free, for 2020, for example, they propose that the collective commitment to get on the floor-if 100 thousand people sign the pledge, and for all to stop flying. Countries such as Denmark, Belgium, the netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom are taking part in. There are also groups of academics, as opposed to relying on lectures face-to-face and virtual, to prevent the practice.

According to a survey published in June by the Swedish Railways company (railways of Sweden, it may be that the campaigns have had the effect of a local: train travel within the country increased by 8%. Another, this one of Swedavia, which operates ten airports in the busiest airports of Sweden, as it reinforces the first, and the number of passengers on domestic flights between January and April of this year has dropped to 8%. According to the world wildlife fund 23% of the swedes have reduced their air travel by 2018, because of the impact on the climate.

“Don’t fly doesn’t mean don’t travel, there are a lot of places where we can come up with other means of transport,” said the co-ordinator of the campaign, Flight, Free, for 2020 the United Kingdom), Anna Hughes, of the BBC. “The more you will understand about the climate impact of flying, the more you feel guilty when you get on the plane.”

The concern is not unfounded. Various projections show that by 2050, aircraft will be responsible for 25% of all carbon emissions in the world. Today, that figure stands at around 2.4 per cent, and that is no small thing: if the aviation industry were a country, it would be the sixth largest emitter of CO2, ahead even of Germany. There are simulations, which show that, in order to eliminate the carbon footprint for a flight from Sao Paulo to London, it would be necessary to stop eating red meat for about four years.

Nor is the royal palace of the british, or the stars of Hollywood that are involved in the causes that environmentalists out of the reviews. In August, 2019 at the latest, prince Harry has been called a hypocrite for using a jet private to go to a conference on climate change in Google’s Camp on the island of Sicily, Italy. Days later, once again he used a jet to go to Nice in the south of France to spend the holidays with his family.

Is #princeharry having a laugh standing up at an evriomental confernece and justifying the 4 private jets is 11 days #Hypocrite ? Lozzy pop (@lozzypops1) September 3, 2019

The same is true for the actor Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his activism in the environmental, and that he traveled often for speaking out against the lack of action to curb climate change, at the festival, the Global Citizen, New York, and at the end of September. In the media and on the social network, the Harry and Di Caprio took the brunt of the criticism.

Against the self-righteousness

In the state of santa catarina by Mariana Martins de Almeida joined in August 2019, a movement that rejects the displacement of the air, to minimize the impact on the environment. When you sail from the Netherlands to Poland, in the boat, the Rainbow Warrior, from the NGO Greenpeace, she has embarked on a shift in the way that it relates to the act of traveling. “There are those who will tell you that the more you talk about climate change, we need to talk about a change in the system, which is based on finite resources,” said Marian at the TAB.

Marian moved to the Netherlands in the fall of 2017 to pursue a one-year master’s degree in International Relations. At the start of 2019 at the latest, he returned to work for Greenpeace, where she works on the logistics for the boats of the organization. In the first year of living in Europe, she said that it was one of the many thousands of people are enticed by the travel of the aircraft, with the famous low-costs – companies which offer flights within Europe for rock bottom prices. In a quick search, you can often find round-trip air ticket between Amsterdam and London for$ 240.

– Mariana Almeida, and her boyfriend, swede, Marcus Lomax, on a trip to the train Image By: Mariana De Almeida/File

“I was appalled at the amount of times that people fly in airplanes in Europe, they are a way of life, the standard of entertainment is very high, and even though the distance is so small, a lot of times would prefer to pick up the plane,” he says of the state of santa catarina, 28 years old. For us, it would be an annual trip for them, it’s something monthly? But the question was not long in coming: “If there is a flight from Amsterdam to Brussels, even though it is a journey that takes 3 hours to drive it, it is because the demand is there,” he said.

The movement for change has come gradually, and it is not yet finished. She began cutting out the red meat, while it did not eliminate completely the consumption of products of animal origin. “No one should stop you completely from doing anything unless the motivation is the ethics of the animal, I think the most important thing is to practice mindful eating it all, ask yourself if it is worth the impact,” he says. “From my point of view, between six and ten people to reduce meat consumption is better than that of a vegan.”

The second step was to analyze other activities of daily life: transport, waste management, and the relationship with the fashion industry. Until you get to your flight. This is a crucial point for collaboration is also the main character, the swede, Marcus Lomax, 27-year-old. “For him, it was heartbreaking to see their own carbon footprints, because he was used to travelling by plane since he was a child, several times a year,” he says.

In the state of santa catarina, Mariana Came on board the sailing ship, the Rainbow Warrior, Greenpeace’s Image By: Mariana De Almeida/File

Devastating or not, we’ll help you figure out how much it will cost to the planet, that traveling by air to move in the New Year, it is to be in Times Square in New York city or on a beach, in the north-east. Make your account here: the calculator is free of charge, but the environmental cost is not cheap. Mariana says that, since they have adopted the style of the travellers, the greens, have already influenced the people around them, such as a group of friends who were inspired by the couple-to-go from the Netherlands to Berlin in Germany to catch the bus.

The changes are implemented-change flights for overnight trips in the bus or train, there are stops to explore the places close by. “I am shocked when I meet Dutch people who have already visited a number of european countries, but they do not travel in the Netherlands, there is so much to see here, and the train system covers a good portion of the country,” he says. The most recent trip was to Barcelona, on average, a six hour night bus to Paris, and a further seven hours by train from Paris to Barcelona for 50€. That is, he too falls to the earth, the reason for the low price of the airline of low cost, which is not always true. It is only if you plan ahead of time,” says Marian.

Even the number of hours in the shift, that is, for some people, it may seem to be a stumbling block for the couple, it becomes a chance to add to the stops in the small towns, and unknown, to kill some time with a picnic on the train (instead of having to suffer from the cramped in a seat of an airplane, and you save on the accommodation — after all, it’s one of the nights at the hotel, it is replaced by the trip.

Depending on the distance and the time it takes to scroll to get to and from, and including, the inside of the airports, it ends up being as big as a train or in a car. An example of this is the way to Amsterdam, to Brussels, ” says the activist.

More than a journal, and let you travel through completely, the order of the day is to raise awareness. Is the switch in the “run to the end of the week,” experience is what you really do have some meaning, and that is not just successful, in a few clicks, or likes. “It’s all a matter of set-off. If everyone else is more conscientious, no one needs to deprive themselves,” explains Marian.