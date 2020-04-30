‘The Raven’: After the departure of Jason Momoa, Sony is back to produce the reboot

After the departure of the director of Corin Hardy and the actor Jason Momoa the reboot of the ‘The Ravenfor the reasons of the conflicts in a creative and financial producer Samuel Hadidathe design was once again developed by Sony corporation.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the studio went back to producing with the movie, you don’t have nothing to do with the project, which was being played by the Of the four and Momoa.

There is also a new director or script writers. On the reboot, it is now five years in, a troubled production, which has had the involvement of the Luke Evans and Jack Huston.

This will also be available soon.

‘The Raven‘ it’s based on the comic book created by James OBarr in the decade of the 1980’s, and was taken to the cinema for the first time in 1994.

Take the time to watch it: