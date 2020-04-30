The Rock shows off the training of a burden to play the character

The filming of the movie Adam and Black, should get it soon. In order to prepare for the role of anti-hero, the actor-Dwayne-The-Rock-Johnson-has revealed that it has already begun her training, and the hook is very heavy duty.

The actor is known for his great physical bearing, but it does not seem to be enough for him. In a photo posted on his Instagram, Johnson appeared to working out and has been published only in the message of the “new age”.

The one that caught the attention of the hashtags #dcuniverse, and #blackadam, and evidence that Johnson was preparing for the role. To conclude, the actor has posted the message “it begins to burn in the summer,” revealing that once they begin shooting the film.

In an interview with the web site Comicbook., the actor has revealed that, at the beginning of the movie, Adam, the Black will appear as a villain, but one that should make the transition to the role of an anti-hero.

“Adam Black, the way it starts, it starts as a bad guy. So, it’s going to make it as an anti-hero. And there you have it, he can become a hero or not,” Johnson said.

About Adam Black

Adam Black’s debut in the theaters on the 22nd of December, 2021 (the date of the United States, as reported by the actor-Dwayne-The-Rock-Johnson -, who will give life to the character.

In addition to disclosing the date on The Rock to reveal a poster, with the artwork signed by Jim Lee, Bosslogic, in which he appears in the costume of the character. It is in the social network of the actor.

“Most of the kids that are growing up, I dreamed of being a superhero is all about. […] My life changed when I was introduced to the biggest super hero of all time: Superman. When you were a child, Superman was the hero that I always wanted to be. After that, I noticed that he was a hero that I could ever be. I was the rebellious one, resistant to the convention and the authorities,” said The Rock to begin with.

The involvement of The Rock as the protagonist of the movie Adam, the Black one was already mentioned and even confirmed some time ago. However, the project took a little while to get out of that role for a number of reasons, including the lack of stability of the DC in the theaters.

